Ugo Monye reveals his Six Nations predictions

The opening weekend of the 2026 Six Nations reaches a conclusion with an intriguing clash between England and Wales in Twickenham.

The old rivals enter the campaign at rather different ebbs, with the buoyant hosts on an 11-match winning run and eyeing a title tilt, and Wales embarking against a backdrop of significant off-field upheaval. The last time these two met, England dealt out a record drubbing in Cardiff, and a few Welsh fans travelling up the M4 might be fearing the worst.

Still, things are really so straightforward in the Six Nations, and Steve Tandy’s side showed enough in November to suggest they could be a real threat. They will be wary, though, of the possible impact of the English bench, which includes regular captain Maro Itoje and four other British and Irish Lions and could be decisive.

