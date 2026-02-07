England vs Wales live: Hosts look to spark Six Nations title charge in clash with rivals
Two sides at rather different ebbs meet in an intriguing clash
The opening weekend of the 2026 Six Nations reaches a conclusion with an intriguing clash between England and Wales in Twickenham.
The old rivals enter the campaign at rather different ebbs, with the buoyant hosts on an 11-match winning run and eyeing a title tilt, and Wales embarking against a backdrop of significant off-field upheaval. The last time these two met, England dealt out a record drubbing in Cardiff, and a few Welsh fans travelling up the M4 might be fearing the worst.
Still, things are really so straightforward in the Six Nations, and Steve Tandy’s side showed enough in November to suggest they could be a real threat. They will be wary, though, of the possible impact of the English bench, which includes regular captain Maro Itoje and four other British and Irish Lions and could be decisive.
Follow all of the latest from Allianz Stadium, Twickenham with our live blog below:
How a computer could decide England’s fortunes in the Six Nations
Technology could play a huge role in England’s Six Nations in a different way, too. Our guru Andrew Griffin went behind the scenes at their training camp in Girona to find out how.
How the TikTok generation are driving England forward
England’s next generation have forged a new identity of late, matching confidence on the pitch with expression off it. Steve Borthwick is harnessing the natural personalities within his squad well, too:
Do crisis-riddled Wales have any hope in this Six Nations?
And what about Wales’s chances? Clearly, Steve Tandy’s side are at an low ebb, but the ever diligent Luke Baker has gone in search of some positives.
Settled squad reveals the truth about England’s Six Nations chances
Is this England’s year for a proper title tilt? A settled squad of real strength and depth suggests so.
Maro Itoje on the bench for England’s Six Nations opener against Wales
England captain Maro Itoje will only be on the bench for his side’s Six Nations opener against Wales at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham today.
Itoje missed the official Six Nations launch in Edinburgh and arrived late to England’s pre-tournament training camp in Girona after travelling to Nigeria to attend his mother’s funeral.
Louis Rees-Zammit starts at full-back as Wales reveal team for England clash
Louis Rees-Zammit will start at full-back for Wales against England as he makes his first Six Nations appearance for three years.
The Bristol Bears speedster is deployed in the No 15 shirt having returned to rugby last year after a short stint in the NFL, with Josh Adams and Ellis Mee providing a blend of experience and youth on the wings.
England vs Wales live
The opening round of the 2026 Six Nations reaches a conclusion with England welcome Wales to Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium. The old rivals arrive in rather different moods, with the hosts eyeing a title tilt as they seek to extend an 11-match winning run, and Wales dealing with struggles on and off the field.
Kick off is at 4.40pm GMT.
