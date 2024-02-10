England v Wales live stream: How to watch Six Nations online and on TV

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England and Wales renew hostilities in round two of the 2024 Six Nations.

The hosts arrive on the back of their first opening weekend win since 2019, Steve Borthwick’s side producing an up-and-down performance against Italy but getting the job done as they embedded a number of new faces and systems.

Wales, meanwhile, looked to be heading for a thrashing after letting Scotland build a significant lead in Cardiff, but almost roared back to snatch the unlikeliest of victories.

Could it be a showing that instils belief in a young squad seeking a first win at Twickenham in more than a decade?

When is England vs Wales?

England vs Wales is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 10 February at Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the ITVX platform.

Team news

For the first time since becoming England head coach, Steve Borthwick is able to select an unchanged starting 15, with the group that secured victory in Rome named again. The lone change to the 23 comes on the bench, where Ellis Genge is fit again having been a late withdrawal against Italy.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is set to win a second cap against the country of his birth, with fellow newbies Ethan Roots, Fraser Dingwall, Chandler Cunningham-South and Fin Smith back for more having made their Test debuts at the Stadio Olimpico.

Wales are boosted by the return of George North, the centre back in the starting side having overcome the injury that forced him to miss out on the opening weekend. Tomos Williams and Ioan Lloyd take over as the starting half-backs after impressing off the bench against Scotland, while a returning Gareth Thomas is part of an all-new starting front row. Alex Mann gets an opportunity on the blindside after James Botham’s injury.

On the bench, young Bath prop Archie Griffin is set for a debut, while Will Rowlands is another welcome returnee having been absent last week.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George (capt.), 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Ethan Roots, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South; 21 Danny Care, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Keiron Assiratti; 4 Dafydd Jenkins (capt.), 5 Adam Beard; 6 Alex Mann, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Ioan Lloyd; 11 Rio Dyer, 12 Nick Tompkins, 13 George North, 14 Josh Adams; 15 Cam Winnett.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Corey Domachowski, 18 Archie Griffin, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Taine Basham; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Cai Evans, 23 Mason Grady.

Odds

England win 1/5

Draw 28/1

Wales win 4/1

Prediction

England go two from two. England 25-20 Wales.