Ireland dealt injury blow as rising star Erin King ruled out of World Cup

Ireland rugby have been dealt a major blow with rising back row talent Erin King ruled out of the Women’s World Cup later this year.

King was named World Rugby’s breakthrough player of the year for 2024 after an impressive transition into the 15-a-side set-up after starring in sevens.

The Olympian featured at Paris 2024 before starring in Ireland’s shock win over New Zealand at WXV alongside fellow youngster Aoife Wafer, and has started on the openside in the first three rounds of the Women’s Six Nations.

But having suffered a knee injury in the defeat to England in Cork, the 21-year-old will miss the remainder of the tournament and the World Cup, which begins in August in England.

“I’m heartbroken to have suffered a serious knee injury that means I will miss the rest of the Six Nations along with the Rugby World Cup,” King said.

“It feels very unfair right now but I’ve had the best few months with this team and I can’t wait to support in every way I can from the sidelines.

“It will be a long road ahead, but with the support I have from family, friends and team-mates around me, I will learn to accept that everything happens for a reason and if I stick to the process and rehab programme set out by the medical team, I’ll be back better.”

The news is a blow for Ireland head coach Scott Bemand, who has dramatically improved the side’s fortunes since taking charge at the start of 2024.

Ireland thrashed Italy in round two in between running tournament heavyweights England and France close for periods, and face Wales in Newport this weekend.