George Ford wins England fly-half battle against Fin Smith for Australia clash
George Ford has edged Fin Smith in their battle for England fly-half duties against Australia with Marcus Smith missing the Allianz Stadium showdown altogether.
Ford will continue in the number 10 jersey he wore throughout the summer tour to Argentina and the United States when Smith, who was first choice during the Six Nations, was involved in the British and Irish Lions tour.
In another significant selection call, Guy Pepper has been chosen ahead of Tom Curry in the back row with the Sale flanker one of six Lions named on the bench for Saturday’s clash.
Marcus Smith was part of Andy Farrell’s squad that visited Australia during the summer, but has been overlooked completely with Fin Smith providing playmaker cover from the bench.