Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

France face their final pre-Rugby World Cup test with Eddie Jones’s Australia in Paris.

With just 12 days until the hosts get the tournament underway against the All Blacks, Fabien Galthie’s side look in reasonable nick despite the loss of fly half Romain Ntamack to a serious injury.

Their visitors are yet to win under Jones, who returned for a second stint in charge of the Wallabies after his sacking by England late last year.

And with problems mounting for the veteran coach, a strong performance might be necessary to give his side confidence ahead of their more important French business to come.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is France vs Australia?

France vs Australia is due to kick off at 4.45pm BST on Sunday 27 August at the Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage on the streaming service from 4.35pm BST.

Team news

France have chosen a virtually full strength line-up for their final warm-up fixture, with Fabien Galthie keen for his side to sharpen up before the tournament. With Cyril Baille set to miss a few more weeks yet with his calf issue, Jean-Baptiste Gros will fulfil the loosehead brief, while Francois Cros continues in the back row with Anthony Jelonch moving closer to fitness after tearing his ACL in the spring.

Matthieu Jalibert, Galthie’s presumed fly half starter after Romain Ntamack’s injury, slots in at ten, while there’s a six/two split on the bench. The six forwards include the two Taofifenua brothers, with squad member and lock Romain joined by loosehead Sebastien, who did not make the World Cup cut but is required with Baille injured and Reda Wardi rested.

Australia also go strong, with Will Skelton skippering the side for the first time after being confirmed as Eddie Jones’s World Cup captain. Taniela Tupou is fit to return at tighthead in a pack that almost certainly closely resembles the one Jones intends to use when the tournament begins.

Behind the scrum, neither Samu Kerevi nor Marika Koroibete is included, with Suliasi Vunivalu getting an opportunity to stake a claim on the wing and Lalakai Foketi partnering Jordan Petaia in the centres. Two debutants lurk on the bench in the form of looshead Blake Schoupp and scrum half Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, with Jones matching France with a six/two split.

Line-ups

France XV: Jean-Baptiste Gros, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio; Thibaud Flament, Paul Willemse; Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt; Antoine Dupont (capt.), Matthieu Jalibert; Gabin Villiere, Jonathan Danty, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud; Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Sebastien Taofifenua, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki, Paul Boudehent; Baptiste Couilloud, Melvyn Jaminet.

Australia XV: Angus Bell, Dave Porecki, Taniela Tupou; Richie Arnold, Will Skelton (capt.); Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini; Tate McDermott, Carter Gordon; Suliasi Vunivalu, Lalakai Foketi, Jordan Petaia, Mark Nawaqanitawase; Andrew Kellaway.

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Philip, Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson; Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Ben Donaldson.

Odds

France win 2/9

Draw 34/1

Australia win 6/1

Prediction

France secure a comfortable victory. France 35-15 Australia