Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

France host Australia in their opening Autumn Nations Series fixture tonight as Les Blues look to wrap up a sensational year ahead of the World Cup.

Fabien Galthie’s side claimed a Grand Slam victory in the Six Nations, adding to their victory over New Zealand last autumn.

And while they may have gone under the radar over the summer following two Tests in Japan, France will be out to continue their winning run in fixtures against the Wallabies and South Africa this month.

Australia played their first match of the Autumn Nations Series last month, edging a tight contest against Scotland 16-15 at Murrayfield.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is France vs Australia?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 5 November.

How can I watch it?

Like all fixtures in the Autumn Nations Series, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Toulouse duo Romain Ntamack and Cyril Baille will start France’s opening autumn international against Australia in Paris on Saturday despite recent injury troubles that have restricted their playing time at club level.

After last featuring for the Top 14 leaders in September, flyhalf Ntamack was named in the France team on Thursday as coach Fabien Galthie made 11 changes to the side that started July’s second test win in Japan.

Ntamack, 23, will partner captain and Toulouse team mate Antoine Dupont while Baille, who played his first game of the season last weekend after returning from a groin problem, Julien Marchand and Uini Atonio are in the front row.

Toulouse lock Thibaud Flament will link up with Racing 92’s Cameron Woki in the second row after Paul Willemse missed out due to a thigh issue. Elsewhere, Thomas Ramos has been selected at fullback following Melvyn Jaminet’s ankle injury.

Fullback Jock Campbell will make his first start for Australia against France. Campbell, 27, came off the bench for his debut last Saturday in the 16-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield when Tom Banks hurt his ankle and replaces him in one of three backline changes.

Lalakai Foketi comes in for Hunter Paisami at centre and Nic White takes over at scrumhalf from Tate McDermott. Paisami hurt his finger last week but is included among the replacements.

In the front row, Taniela Tupou replaces Allan Alaalatoa, who was ruled out after suffering concussion in last weekend’s narrow win.

Starting line-ups

France: 15. Thomas Ramos, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Jonathan Danty, 11. Yoram Moefana, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Antoine Dupont; 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Uini Atonio, 4. Cameron Woki, 5. Thibaud Flament, 6. Anthony Jelonch, 7. Charles Ollivon, 8. Gregory Alldritt,

Replacements: 16. Peato Mauvaka, 17. Dany Priso, 18. Sipili Falatea, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. Kilian Geraci, 21. Sekou Macalou, 21. Maxime Lucu, 23. Matthieu Jalibert

Australia: 15. Jock Campbell, 14. Andrew Kellaway, 13. Len Ikitau, 12. Lalakai Foketi, 11. Tom Wright, 10. Bernard Foley, 9. Nic White; 1. James Slipper, 2. Dave Porecki, 3. Taniela Tupou, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Jed Holloway, 7. Michael Hooper, 8. Rob Valetini,

Replacements: 16. Folau Fainga’a, 17. Matt Gibbon, 18. Tom Robertson, 19. Will Skelton 20. Pete Samu, 21. Jake Gordon, 22. Hunter Paisami, 23. Reece Hodge