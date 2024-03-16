France v England live stream: How to watch Six Nations online and on TV

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

France and England meet in the final fixture of the 2024 men’s Six Nations hoping for a winning finish.

The two produced their best performances so far in this year’s championship last week, with France turning on the power to overwhelm Wales and Steve Borthwick’s side stunning Ireland to leave the destination of the title undecided ahead of the final weekend.

For both, this feels a pivotal fixture after a tournament of ups and downs, with England hoping to demonstrate the progress they’ve made since last year’s thrashing at the hands of Fabien Galthie’s team.

The 53-10 Twickenham drubbing was England’s heaviest home defeat. Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest France v England odds and tips here.

When is France v England?

France v England is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 16 March at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.20pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the ITVX platform.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Fabien Galthie has named an unchanged French 23 after surging clear against Wales in Cardiff last Sunday. Youngsters Nolann Le Garrec, Nicolas Depoortere and Leo Barre are backed in the backline having made their first starts in round four, with Emmanuel Meafou again providing plenty of threat in the second row. Thomas Ramos continues at fly half.

England make a single change to their starting side with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso out after suffering a head injury. Elliot Daly returns on the wing, while Ethan Roots and Manu Tuilagi are brought onto the bench with Chandler Cunningham-South absent with a calf issue. It could yet be Tuilagi’s final appearance for England with the centre understood to be mulling a move overseas at the end of the season.

Line-ups

France XV: 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Emmanuel Meafou; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt (capt.); 9 Nolann Le Garrec, 10 Thomas Ramos; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Nicolas Depoortere, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Leo Barre.

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Sebastien Taofifenua, 18 Georges-Henri Colombe, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Alexandere Roumat, 21 Paul Boudehent; 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Yoram Moefana.

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (capt.), 3 Dan Cole; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin; 6 Ollie Chessum, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 George Furbank.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ethan Roots, 20 Alex Dombrandt; 21 Danny Care, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Manu Tuilagi.

Odds

France win 1/2

Draw 25/1

England win 11/5

Get the latest rugby betting site offers here

Prediction

A France win. France 25-20 England.