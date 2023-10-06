France v Italy LIVE: Latest Rugby World Cup updates

✕ Close Italy looking for World Cup redemption in France clash

France will look to secure top spot in Pool A and avoid an early exit when they face Italy at the Rugby World Cup this evening.

New Zealand’s bonus-point victory over Uruguay on Thursday moved the All Blacks above the tournament hosts in the pool, but a win of any kind would be enough for Fabien Galthié’s men to advance as pool winners.

In contrast, Italy’s hopes lie on an upset victory over their Six Nations rivals after they were hammered by New Zealand last week. A negative points scored/conceded ratio means the Italians must defeat France at OL Stadium in Lyon or else they are going home.

Kieran Crowley’s side will be desperate to give a better account of themselves against a side they pushed close during the Six Nations earlier this year and there will be hope that the gli Azzurri can pull off a shock win.

Follow all the action as France host Italy in the Pool A decider plus get all the latest Rugby World Cup odds and tips here: