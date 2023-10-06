France v Italy LIVE: Latest Rugby World Cup updates
Italy must beat France in Pool A’s final match if they hope to reach the quarter-final stages
France will look to secure top spot in Pool A and avoid an early exit when they face Italy at the Rugby World Cup this evening.
New Zealand’s bonus-point victory over Uruguay on Thursday moved the All Blacks above the tournament hosts in the pool, but a win of any kind would be enough for Fabien Galthié’s men to advance as pool winners.
In contrast, Italy’s hopes lie on an upset victory over their Six Nations rivals after they were hammered by New Zealand last week. A negative points scored/conceded ratio means the Italians must defeat France at OL Stadium in Lyon or else they are going home.
Kieran Crowley’s side will be desperate to give a better account of themselves against a side they pushed close during the Six Nations earlier this year and there will be hope that the gli Azzurri can pull off a shock win.
Follow all the action as France host Italy in the Pool A decider plus get all the latest Rugby World Cup odds and tips here:
New Zealand thrash Uruguay as All Blacks storm into World Cup quarter-finals
The All Blacks stormed into the World Cup quarter-finals with another mesmeric display of attacking rugby to put down an initially troublesome Uruguay 73-0 in their final Pool A match on Thursday.
After losing their tournament opener to France, New Zealand ran in 11 tries against Namibia, 14 against Italy and added another 11 against Los Teros at OL Stadium.
Damian McKenzie score two tries and made a couple more in an outstanding display, while winger Will Jordan grabbed his 26th and 27th five-pointers in only his 28th test with a performance just as good.
New Zealand thrash Uruguay as All Blacks storm into World Cup quarter-finals
New Zealand 73-0 Uruguay: The All Blacks produced another fine display in Lyon to secure their place in the last eight
France vs Italy referee: Who is Rugby World Cup official Karl Dickson?
England’s Karl Dickson is one of the officials at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The former professional player ended a long top-level career in 2017 having narrowly missed out on international caps.
Younger brother Lee, also a scrum half, appeared 18 times for England between 2012 and 2014. However, Karl has rapidly risen through the refereeing ranks after starting his officiating journey while still playing for Harlequins.
France vs Italy referee: Who is Rugby World Cup official Karl Dickson?
The Englishman is one of the officials at the tournament
Pre-match thoughts - Anthony Jelonch
France back row Anthony Jelonch spoke about the World Cup after returning from injury.
He said: “I’m able to enjoy it properly, tell myself it’s real because I’ve been preparing for it for three months. Now I’m out on the pitch, I’m gradually getting back into the swing of things.
“In the first match, I was a bit worried about my knee and my fitness. The second match went perfectly. I’m gradually getting stronger. It’s been seven months since my operation, so everything’s normal. I’m past the normal healing period.”
Pre-match thoughts - Sebastian Negri
Sebastian Negri shared his excitement about facing France.
He said: “Excited. I think it’s been a really good week after a difficult performance against New Zealand. We’ve kept positive, we’ve dusted ourselves off and the boys are really excited to showcase what this team is about. I can’t wait.
“We’ve forgotten about New Zealand. We had a short review on it but our immediate focus has been on France. It’s another massive opportunity for us. We are not thinking about what’s happened; we are thinking about the future and what we can control, and that starts tomorrow at 9:00 pm.”
Player stats - Italy
- Pierre Bruno starts on the right wing for the first time at RWC2023.
- Tommaso Allan has not missed a kick at goal so far this tournament, slotting all 15 of his attempts.
- Federico Ruzza made 13 tackles against France in February and had 100% success rate.
-Simone Ferrari makes his 50th appearance for Italy and Luca Morisi will reach the same milestone if he is used from the bench.
- Ferrari starts at loose-head for the first time since 2019.
Player stats - France
- Charles Ollivon captains France for the 14th time this evening, his first time doing so since November 2022 when they played against Japan in Toulouse.
- Since Antoine Dupont made his international debut in 2017, this will be the third time France will have faced Italy without him.
- Matthieu Jalibert scored the winning try against Italy at this year’s Six Nations. He starts at fly-half this evening.
- If Damian Penaud scores a try, he will be the first Frenchman to score 13 tries in a calendar year. He is currently level with Phillipe Saint-André on 12 tries (1995).
Pre-match thoughts - Andrea Moretti
Italian scrum coach Andrea Moretti spoke about the loss to New Zealand and how they home to right the wrongs against France.
He said: “Once you have a setback, it’s always hard in the beginning, whatever happens to you. We were gutted because we let down, first, ourselves as players and staff, and all the people that were waiting to see what Italy could bring against the All Blacks.
“There is a moment where you have to feel shame but, like I said, then you have to bounce back; that’s what life teaches you and that’s what rugby is all about. So, we are lucky that we have another chance.
“For some of the players that won’t be involved this week, their last chance was against the All Blacks so we want to make sure that we also commit and play for those players that haven’t got the chance this week.”
“First thing we want to show is our identity, which is not the one we’ve shown against the All Blacks. Each one of us knows we have to show better of ourselves to the world and the first thing is showing that Italy is not that team - in terms of attitude, in terms of ability to handle the pressure. [We must] make sure that under pressure we are going to be composed and believe that what we are going to do are the things that are going to help us perform against France.”
Pre-match thoughts - Gaël Fickou
French centre Gaël Fickou shared his thoughts about facing Italy on the evening before the match. He said: "We can’t wait to get out on the pitch. Fifteen days is a long time, but it’s allowed us to recover and regenerate well for tomorrow’s match.
"It’s up to us to be ready. We’ve been working on it for a week now. But we’ll know the truth tomorrow. We’ve had a lot of trouble against them in the past, especially in the last game. That’s what we’ve been working on."
“They play very well, despite their slip-up against New Zealand. We know they’ll be keen to make up for that. But we’ve been thinking about this match for a fortnight, and we’re determined to play a big game.
"They have a plenty of belief and character. You can hear it when they sing the anthem, you can see what wearing the jersey does to them. They’re going to push themselves hard against us because we're neighbours, and a lot of their players play in our league or would like to. They know how to make things difficult for us.
"Italy make their opponents make mistakes. It’s up to us to do what we’ve been working on all week. We mustn’t give away any easy penalties, because they play a lot and can attack from a long way out. It’s up to us to respect that; we know what we need to focus on because we’ve studied these situations a lot during the week."
Head to head
The two sides have met 47 times with France winning on 44 of those occasions. Despite facing each other multiple times at the Six Nations, they have only played once at a RWC. France won the only meeting between the two at a RWC 32-10 in 2015.
France are currently on the longest run of victories in this fixture since they won 18 tests in a row between 1937 and 1995. In the past six Tests, they have scored four or more tries past Italy. Their most recent score win was 29-24 at this year’s Six Nations, which was the closest scoreline in the past five matches between the two.
Les Bleus have only been beaten in France once by Italy in the 25 Tests played since 1937, and the win was recorded in 1997. 12 of Italy’s match day team today hadn’t been born when that win happened.
France vs Italy line-ups
France XV: 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Thibaud Flament; 6 Anthony Jelonch, 7 Charles Ollivon (captain), 8 Gregory Alldritt; 9 Maxime Lucu, 10 Matthieu Jalibert; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Jonathan Danty, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos.
Replacements: 16 Pierre Bourgarit, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Francois Cros; 21 Baptiste Couilloud, 22 Yoram Moefana, 23 Melvyn Jaminet.
Italy XV: 1 Simone Ferrari, 2 Hame Faiva, 3 Pietro Ceccarelli; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza; 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro (captain), 8 Lorenzo Cannone; 9 Stephen Varney, 10 Tommaso Allan; 11 Montanna Ioane, 12 Paolo Garbisi, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Pierre Bruno; 15 Ange Capuozzo.
Replacements: 16 Marco Manfredi, 17 Federico Zani, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 David Sisi, 20 Manuel Zuliani; 21 Alessandro Fusco, 22 Luca Morisi, 23 Lorenzo Pani.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies