France will look to secure top spot in Pool A as they face Italy at the Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand’s bonus-point victory over Uruguay has taken the All Blacks above France in the pool, but a win of any kind, or two bonus points, would be enough for the hosts to advance as pool winners.

Italy’s hopes, meanwhile, rest on an upset victory over their Six Nations rivals after their thrashing against New Zealand last week.

Kieran Crowley’s side will be desperate to give a better account of themselves against a side they pushed close during the Six Nations earlier this year.

When is France vs Italy?

France vs Italy is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 6 October at the OL Stadium in Lyon.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. Registered users can stream the action for free via ITVX.

Team news

France are without captain Antoine Dupont, though the noises are encouraging over the scrum half’s potential involvment as soon as quarter-final weekend. In his absence here, it is Dupont’s regular deputy Maxime Lucu at nine, while Charles Ollivon captains the side from the back row, where Gregory Alldritt is fit enough to make a return.

Hooker Julien Marchand remains absent so Peato Mauvaka continues in what looks like a first-choice French side, with 20-year-old breakthrough star Louis Bielle-Biarrey backed again on the wing ahead of Gabin Villiere.

It’s an all-new front row for Italy, with an injury ruling out Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera recovering from a concussion and Marco Riccioni dropped to the bench. Simone Ferrari, Hame Faiva and Pietro Ceccarelli instead combine, with Niccolo Cannone brought back into the starting tight five.

There’s a reshuffle behind the scrum, with playmakers Tommaso Allan and Paolo Garbisi arranged, as they were against Uruguay, at ten and 12 and Ange Capuozzo at full-back. Pierre Bruno starts on the wing while Kieran Crowley opts for a five/three forwards-to-backs bench split.

Line-ups

France XV: 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Thibaud Flament; 6 Anthony Jelonch, 7 Charles Ollivon (captain), 8 Gregory Alldritt; 9 Maxime Lucu, 10 Matthieu Jalibert; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Jonathan Danty, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: 16 Pierre Bourgarit, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Francois Cros; 21 Baptiste Couilloud, 22 Yoram Moefana, 23 Melvyn Jaminet.

Italy XV: 1 Simone Ferrari, 2 Hame Faiva, 3 Pietro Ceccarelli; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza; 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro (captain), 8 Lorenzo Cannone; 9 Stephen Varney, 10 Tommaso Allan; 11 Montanna Ioane, 12 Paolo Garbisi, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Pierre Bruno; 15 Ange Capuozzo.

Replacements: 16 Marco Manfredi, 17 Federico Zani, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 David Sisi, 20 Manuel Zuliani; 21 Alessandro Fusco, 22 Luca Morisi, 23 Lorenzo Pani.

Odds

France win 1/100

Draw 50/1

Italy win 16/1

Prediction

France secure a bonus point victory to reach the last eight unbeaten. France 35-20 Italy.