Is France vs South Africa on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The host France take on defending World Cup champions South Africa in a mouthwatering fourth quarter-final.

The Springboks have won seven of the last eight tests against France but fell to a dramatic defeat in their last meeting.

This match will be only the second time the two sides have faced each other at a World Cup, the first being in 1995 when they met in the semi-finals. South Africa, the hosts of that tournament, beat France 19-15 to progress to the final where they would be crowned RWC champions.

France are unbeaten heading into this match, while South Africa suffered a loss to Ireland in the pool stages. The winner of the match will go on to face the winner of England vs Fiji in the semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds here and the latest tips and free bets on the World Cup here.

When is France vs South Africa?

The quarter-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 15th October at Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 from 7.15pm BST.

Registered viewers can also stream the match online for free on ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

France received a huge boost for their heavyweight Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash against South Africa with talismanic captain Antoine Dupont fit enough to be named as the starting scrum half.

Dupont – who is the face of the home World Cup in France – has been sidelined since suffering a fractured cheekbone in France’s pool stage win over Namibia, with fears that he would be ruled out of the tournament. France make no other changes to their starting XV with Maxime Lucu, Dupont’s deputy, dropping to the bench.

In a minor surprise, Cobus Reinach starts ahead of Faf de Klerk at scrum-half with Manie Libbok keeping hold of the No 10 jersey, despite an expectation that the experience and superior goal-kicking of Handre Pollard might be preferred.

De Klerk and Pollard are both on the bench in a more conventional 5-3 split of forwards to back, eschewing the controversial 7-1 split from earlier in the tournament.

Lineups

France XV: France starting XV: 15. Thomas Ramos, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Jonathan Danty, 11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10. Matthieu Jalibert, 9. Antoine Dupont; 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Peato Mauvaka, 3. Uini Atonio, 4. Cameron Woki, 5. Thibaud Flament, 6. Anthony Jelonch, 7. Charles Ollivon, 8. Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16. Pierre Bourgarit, 17. Reda Wardi, 18. Dorian Aldegheri, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. Francois Cros, 21. Sekou Macalou, 22. Maxime Lucu, 23. Yoram Moefana

South Africa XV: 15 Damian Willemse; 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe; 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach; 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert; 6 Siya Kolisi, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Willie le Roux.

Odds

France - 4/5

Draw - 18/1

South Africa - 6/5

Prediction

A close encounter between two of the tournament’s best sides. The hosts will be buoyed by the return of their talismanic scrum-half and that could provide the vital difference. France to win by three