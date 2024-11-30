Ireland v Australia LIVE: Rugby score as Irish end Autumn Nations Series against Wallabies

Ireland face Australia in the final match of the Autumn Nations Series ( Getty Images )

Ireland and Australia are closing out the Autumn Nations Series with a clash at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Andy Farrell’s Irish side have recovered well from defeat by New Zealand, with victories over Argentina and Fiji, and a final win over the Wallabies would cap another good year for the world’s No 2 ranked team. Farrell continues to back young fly-half Sam Prendergast who starts at 10 today, while Cian Healy is on the bench and primed to become the most capped Irishman in history when he makes his 134th appearance.

Australia have endured a rollercoaster autumn, finishing rock bottom of the Rugby Championship standings in September before heading to the northern hemisphere, where they chalked up a stunning win over England at Twickenham and a thrashing of Wales in Cardiff, before last week’s disappointing defeat by Scotland. Joe Schmidt will hope his young, emerging side can cap off the tour with a memorable win in Dublin.

Follow the score and latest updates from Ireland v Australia below.