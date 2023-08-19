Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

How to watch Ireland vs England: TV channel, online stream and start time for World Cup warm-up

The World Cup warm-up takes place at the Aviva Stadium

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 19 August 2023 05:58
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

England take on Six Nations champions Ireland in Dublin on Saturday in what is both teams’ penultimate warm-up before the Rugby World Cup begins next month.

Owen Farrell was cleared this week to lead his country both in this match and into the tournament, after his red card picked up against Wales was unexpectedly overturned by a disciplinary hearing. The all-Australian judicial committee decided that his offence warranted a yellow card only and should not have been lifted to a red by the Bunker review system during the game.

For Ireland, Keith Earls is set to earn his 100th international cap, becoming only the ninth Irishman to have played a century of Test matches.

“It would be a massive honour but also just a bit of relief because I was stuck on 98,” Earls said this week having suffered with injuries and not played for Ireland for more than a year. “I suppose in the last couple of years I was genuinely thinking every time I stepped on to the field it could be the last time. I’d be extremely proud and privileged to join a unique group.”

Ireland play Samoa while England play Fiji next weekend, ahead of the tournament in France.

Recommended

When is Ireland vs England?

The match starts at 5.30pm in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

How to watch on TV and online

Ireland vs England will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, and subscribers will be able to stream the game live on the app and website.

Team news

George Ford has the nod to start while England await the full outcome of Owen Farrell’s red card against Wales, with Steve Borthwick confirming Farrell “would otherwise have played”.

Courtney Lawes is captain, while Ellis Genge and David Ribbans both returning to the lineup. Borthwick retains an unchanged back row from the Wales game, with centre Manu Tuilagi back too.

Ireland hand a first start to back-rower Cian Prendergast, in a XV which is all-change from the win over Italy recently. However it is a more familiar-looking lineup to that which secured the Grand Slam for Ireland in the Six Nations win over England, with 11 starters in place here.

Line-ups

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan, O’Mahony, van der Flier, Prendergast.

Replacements: Herring, Loughman, Bealham, McCarthy, Doris, Murray, Crowley, Earls.

England: Steward; Watson, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Ford, Youngs; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Ribbans, Lawes, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Sinckler, Chessum, Willis, Care, Smith, Lawrence.

Odds

Recommended

Get all the latest odds and tips for Ireland vs England here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Ireland vs England then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in