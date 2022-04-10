(Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Ireland and Italy seach for their first victory of this year’s Women’s Six Nations in this afternoon’s third-round clash at Musgrave Park.

Ireland lost 40-5 to France last weekend after being beaten by Wales in a tight contest on the opening weekend, while Italy also suffered a heavy defeat to Les Blues before they were shut out by England in a 74-0 thrashing last time out.

Both teams will therefore be looking for a response, with England, France and Wales threatening to pull away following the first two rounds of fixtures.

Ireland, who face leaders England next week, have made four changes from the France match and won both matches they played against Italy in 2021.

Follow live updates from Ireland vs Italy below, following the conclusion of Scotland’s match against France.