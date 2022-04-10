Ireland vs Italy LIVE: Women’s Six Nations team news, line-ups and more after France beat Scotland
Follow the action from the round 3 clash at Musgrave Park
Follow live updates as Ireland and Italy seach for their first victory of this year’s Women’s Six Nations in this afternoon’s third-round clash at Musgrave Park.
Ireland lost 40-5 to France last weekend after being beaten by Wales in a tight contest on the opening weekend, while Italy also suffered a heavy defeat to Les Blues before they were shut out by England in a 74-0 thrashing last time out.
Both teams will therefore be looking for a response, with England, France and Wales threatening to pull away following the first two rounds of fixtures.
Ireland, who face leaders England next week, have made four changes from the France match and won both matches they played against Italy in 2021.
Follow live updates from Ireland vs Italy below, following the conclusion of Scotland’s match against France.
Ireland vs Italy
It looks as though there are very different playing conditions at Ireland’s Musgrave Park, it looks bitterly cold!
The ground even looks a bit frozen, a stark difference from sunny Kingshom yesterday and a cloudy Scotstoun earlier today.
Will that make a difference to this match up?
Ireland vs Italy
Irish fans will be excited to see Beibhinn Parsons on the starting sheet as the winger has been left on the bench for the two opening matches.
The speedster’s omission has been a shock with her skills impressing each time she puts on the green jersey. The team will be hoping she does what she does best and dots down a few tries to kick-off their wins in the campaign.
And there’s another player catching headlines as Aoife Wafer could win her first cap from the bench.
Head coach Greg McWilliams said of the debutant: “We’re really excited about Aoife’s potential. She has just come through an injury so we’ve had to manage her but we feel now is the right opportunity for her to hopefully come off the bench and show people what she can do.”
Ireland vs Italy
The teams and fans will be excited for this kick-off in just over half an hour’s time but in the build-up England rugby have issued an update.
Versatile back Abby Dow went down injured in their match against Wales yesterday and had to be stretchered off the pitch. The Rugby Football Union have confirmed she broke her leg and will undergo surgery.
It’s a blow for the speedy back as she will miss out on the end of the season with club Wasps and potentially the World Cup in October. Dow could still make the event in New Zealand as it is six months away. Emily Scarratt broke her leg in September and is back playing for England now.
It’s a fine margin but it is possible. Wishing her a speedy recovery!
Ireland vs Italy
Italy’s head coach has been brutally honest about his team’s performance so far with their last outing seeing a 74-0 drubbing by England.
They were aiming to match or beat their best ever finish of second in the tournament this year but that is likely to be out of reach now. So they join the fight for third and a win over Ireland would kick that off perfectly.
Andrea Di Giandomenico said ahead of the 5pm kick-off: “We urgently need to return to offering an adequate performance at the required level.
“Ireland are also looking for their first success in the tournament. It will certainly be a close match. We will have to work effectively in defence.”
Ireland vs Italy
Ireland have had a difficult tournament, especially as they hve had a review into their women’s programme recently after failing to secure World Cup qualification. The poor performances have spilled into the Women’s Six Nations and new head coach Greg McWilliams is keen to get the team back on track.
If they can bag wins in the last three matches of the competition they could bag third spot, no team is likely to secure second or first apart from France and England.
The boss said: “We have challenged the players to take their opportunities and we’re trying to increase competition across the board, which is a really healthy thing to have within your squad.
“The players coming into the team this week have worked hard and earned their chance, so we’re looking forward to seeing how they react and perform.”
Ireland vs Italy: Team news
For hosts Ireland, they have made four changes as well as a positional switch as Lucy Mulhall goes from winger to full-back.
Beibhinn Parsons gets her first start of the 2022 tournament on the wing with Kathryn Dane also coming in at scrum-half. In the forwards, prop Christy Haney and No 8 Hannah O’Connor start with back-rower Aoife Wafer potentially winning her first cap from the bench.
Ireland: Lucy Mulhall; Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Eve Higgins, Stacey Flood, Beibhinn Parsons; Nicole Cronin, Kathryn Dane; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney, Nichola Fryday (captain), Sam Monaghan, Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon, Hannah O’Connor.
Replacements: Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse, Katie O’Dwyer, Brittany Hogan, Aoife Wafer, Aoibheann Reilly, Enya Breen, Aoife Doyle.
And Italy make three changes with Manuela Furlan, Sara Barratin and Beatrice Veronese coming into the side.
Italy: Manuela Furla (captain); Aura Muzzo, Michela Sillari, Beatrice Rigoni, Maria Magatti; Veronica Madia, Sara Barattin; Gaia Maris, Melissa Bettoni, Lucia Gai, Sara Tounesi, Giordana Duca, Beatrice Veronese, Isabella Locatelli, Elisa Giordano.
Replacements: Vittoria Vecchini, Michela Merlo, Sara Seye, Valeria Fedrighi, Alessandra Frangipani, Sofia Stefan, Alyssa D’Inca, Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi.
Ireland vs Italy
I have just about got my breath back after that thrilling contest between Scotland and France. The French managed to hold onto their bonus-point win despite a strong Scotland second 40, meaning France and England are once again on equal points.
Our attention turns now to Ireland vs Italy. Both teams are searching for their first wins in the tournament and so someone’s losing run will come to an end. But who’s?
History dictates Ireland should beat Italy but in this competition you never know! Kick-off is coming up in an hour’s time and the team news has been revealed...
Scotland remain winless after being blown away by first-half France display
Scotland 8-28 France: It was too little, too late from the hosts as Les Blues continued their Grand Slam bid
Full-time: Scotland 8-28 France
That was one of the most competitive matches of the Women’s Six Nations, Scotland love a match against France don’t they!
The second half was amazing with Scotland demonstrating what they can do. But it should worry the likes of England just how ferorcious France’s defence is. They just kept working and didn’t seem to tire over the 80 minutes, no matter how hard Scotland fought.
That kept them in the match and their brilliance in the first half means they are once again tied on points with the Red Roses. England are ahead int he table on points difference but all is still to play for.
Thank you for joining me for this thriller and come back for Ireland vs Italy with the build-up starting in just an hour’s time.
Scotland head coach Bryan Easson spoke of his frustration to the BBC: “We didn’t fire a shot in the first half. It was quite disappointing.
“We talked at half-tme aboutnilling them which was nice. But we can’t keep syaing that.
“We had some attacking sets but we didn’t fire a shot. You have to take it and when you’re losing ball early in the phase count you won’t.
“Chloe [Rollie] did well. I think that was a team score. If you get the phase count up they will get narrower.”
