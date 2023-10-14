Ireland v New Zealand LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 score and updates as All Blacks drop Mark Telea
Ireland are gunning for their first ever Rugby World Cup semi-final but standing in their way in Paris tonight are the mighty All Blacks
Ireland aim to progress from a Rugby World Cup quarter-final for the first time ever as they face New Zealand in Paris.
Andy Farrell’s men won all four of their pool fixtures and comfortably topped the group, knocking Scotland out of the tournament in the process. They have won five of their last eight Test matches against the All Blacks but the two sides have only previously met twice at the quarter-finals of the World Cup, in 2019 and 1995, with the All Blacks winning both.
New Zealand have won eight of the nine quarter-finals they have played, with that sole loss being to France in 2007. They lost a pool-stage match for the first time ever at the start of this tournament when they were defeated by hosts France in the opening match, in contrast to Ireland who are currently on a 17-match winning run.
Mack Hansen fit to start against New Zealand
Mack Hansen took part in Ireland’s captain’s run in the French capital on Friday morning after sitting out training earlier in the week due to a calf issue sustained against the Scots.
Catt insists the Australia-born wing, whose right leg was heavily strapped, is fit and ready to start, while James Ryan (wrist) and Robbie Henshaw (hamstring) could return to contention at the semi-final stage.
Ireland are favourites for what is expected to be a tight and tense affair against the All Blacks.
Catt says the team have contemplated the prospect of extra-time, which could be followed by 10 minutes of sudden death, and joked that a handful of forwards would be selected in the unlikely event of a kicking competition.
“We have spoken about it,” he said. “The players know who they are: Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Beirne! They’ve definitely put in an extra couple hours of kicking!
“It’s one of those that players are aware of it. It’s a long way to get to that situation. You’d like to think in the golden point (sudden death) in 10 minutes one side would take their opportunity and take points.
“The players who are on the pitch know who they are and fingers crossed we put them through the middle.”
Ireland deny ‘spygate’ accusations
Ireland have won three of four meetings with New Zealand during the reign of head coach Andy Farrell, including last summer’s historic 2-1 tour success.
However, the Irish were thrashed 46-14 by the All Blacks at the same stage of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
With plenty on the line this weekend, suggestions of a spying scandal were downplayed after a photographer, who has been working on behalf of the Irish Rugby Football Union, attended a New Zealand training session open to members of the media.
Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt was unaware of the incident on Thursday when questioned, before World Rugby’s media operations manager Greg Thomas cut in.
“The rules say yes (it is allowed), as long as they’re standing with the rest of the photographers, they can,” said Thomas, who was chairing the press conference.
New Zealand line-up
New Zealand XV: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (capt.), Ardie Savea
Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Samuel Whitelock, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown
New Zealand team news v Ireland
New Zealand return to their full-strength side following their 73-0 win against Uruguay with Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett and Scott Barett all returning to the starting XV. There is no place, however, for Mark Telea who misses out entirely following a disciplinary issue. He is replaced by Leceister Fainga’anuku on the left wing.
Ireland line-up
Ireland XV: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (capt.), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris
Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Jimmy O’Brien
Ireland team news v New Zealand
Andy Farrell has named an unchanged starting team to play New Zealand from their final pool-stage win against Scotland at Stade de Frace last weekend. Wingers Mack Hansen and James Lowe, who both left the field in the win over Scotland, are named to start following their recovery in the week.
Fullback Hugo Keenan, who scored twice in the victory, remains at fullback. Fellow try scorers Iain Henderson, Dan Sheehan, and Garry Ringrose as start as well as Lowe who scored in the first 63 seconds of the match. If used from the bench, Conor Murray will surpass Brian O’Driscoll and Paul O’Connell to become Ireland’s most-capped RWC player with 18 appearances.
11 players from Ireland’s RWC2019 quarter-final loss are named in the team (Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Iain Henderson, Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose, Andrew Porter, Dave Kilcoyne, and Tadhg Beirne).
Johnny Sexton will make his 18th appearance against New Zealand (15th for Ireland, 18th overall including British and Irish Lions), which will see him overtake Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones to become the Northern Hemisphere player who has faced the All Blacks the most.
Two changes to the replacements are made with Joe McCarthy replacing the injured second-row James Ryan and Jimmy O’Brien replacing Stuart McCloskey.
Ireland ‘doing it for Johnny', says Doris
Caelan Doris says attempting to send Johnny Sexton into retirement as a world champion is adding to Ireland’s motivation ahead of a mouthwatering quarter-final against New Zealand.
Influential captain Sexton is due to call time on his distinguished career following the Rugby World Cup in France, meaning any match now could be his last. The 38-year-old fly-half used his personal situation to help fire up his team ahead of last weekend’s pivotal Pool B win over Scotland in Paris.
Ireland are back at Stade de France for a quarter-final showdown with the All Blacks on Saturday evening and number eight Doris acknowledges ‘doing it for Johnny’ is part of the squad’s thinking.
“Yeah, it is,” said the 25-year-old, who was sitting alongside Leinster team-mate Dan Sheehan. “Even last week, building into Scotland, there was a chance that could be his last ever game, he said that to us as a group. And what an unbelievable player and leader he’s been for Ireland for so many years.
“I think all the players will agree that the standards he sets raise everyone else’s game and he’s almost like having another coach on the pitch.
“He seems to have a bird’s-eye view, he seems to see everything regardless of where you were and catches any mistake. You can’t get away with anything with him around, which is obviously a good thing for the most part, except when he’s shouting at you for those few seconds.
“He definitely brings us to another level. The way he prepares for a game, he absolutely loves the game and puts everything into it, he’s the utmost professional and he’s been a great role model for the two of us.”
