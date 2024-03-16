✕ Close Six Nations: Full Contact trailer

Ireland saw their grand slam dreams crushed by England last week but will need to quickly bounce back against Scotland in Dublin to seal back-to-back Six Nations titles.

Andy Farrell’s men only need to avoid defeat to guarantee that they will be lifting the trophy at the Aviva Stadium and even defeat could still be enough, depending what happens when England face France in the finale to Super Saturday later this evening.

Scotland still have a mathematical chance of winning the tournament themselves but, more realistically, are seeking a first triple crown since 1990, having beaten Wales and England earlier in the Six Nations.

Gregor Townsend's troops will be smarting following a shock 31-29 defeat to Italy last time out that scuppered their title chances and will be eager to end a dismal recent record against Ireland that has seen them lose the last nine straight fixtures between the sides and 13 of the last 14. Otherwise, a Six Nations that started with so much promise will ultimately go down as a failure.