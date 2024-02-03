✕ Close Ireland train ahead of their opening Six Nations match against France

England face Italy in Rome to begin their Six Nations 2024 campaign.

After a positive Rugby World Cup, Steve Borthwick is looking to build momentum this spring, which starts with a new captain in Jamie George with Owen Farrell unavailable.

The injury to Marcus Smith has hampered preparations, but England will be determined to build confidence starting here, with the reliable George Ford stepping in.

The Azzurri look to evolve, too, under the guidance of Gonzalo Quesada, with Seb Negri delivering an inspiring message.

A statement win for Ireland over France in Marseille sets the standard for the chasing pack. Indy Sport’s Six Nations 2024 predictions includes the winner, top try-scorer, breakthrough star and more.

Follow all the action from Rome below, plus build-up to the late kick-off in Cardiff when Wales take on Scotland.