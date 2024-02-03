Italy v England LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from Six Nations in Rome
Steve Borthwick’s England eye a positive start to their Six Nations campaign against the Azzurri after Ireland thumped France in Marseille
Ireland train ahead of their opening Six Nations match against France
England face Italy in Rome to begin their Six Nations 2024 campaign.
After a positive Rugby World Cup, Steve Borthwick is looking to build momentum this spring, which starts with a new captain in Jamie George with Owen Farrell unavailable.
The injury to Marcus Smith has hampered preparations, but England will be determined to build confidence starting here, with the reliable George Ford stepping in.
The Azzurri look to evolve, too, under the guidance of Gonzalo Quesada, with Seb Negri delivering an inspiring message.
A statement win for Ireland over France in Marseille sets the standard for the chasing pack. Indy Sport’s Six Nations 2024 predictions includes the winner, top try-scorer, breakthrough star and more.
Follow all the action from Rome below, plus build-up to the late kick-off in Cardiff when Wales take on Scotland.
Jack Crowley hits the right notes to get Ireland back on song in Six Nations opener
Everyone in Irish rugby can at last smile again. It has been a long four months since the agonising defeat in the World Cup quarter-final, but this win was an almost perfect return to French soil to take charge of a Six Nations for which they are now significant favourites.
There was plenty to like from Ireland’s familiar faces in a convincing win over a 14-man France. Bundee Aki was excellent and Caelan Doris too but it was the performance of two newer names that will most please Andy Farrell after a giant stride towards the defence of their grand slam crown. Great faith had been placed by the Ireland head coach in Joe McCarthy and Jack Crowley at lock and fly-half respectively; the pair rewarded Farrell with two fine performances.
For Crowley, this was comfortably the biggest day of his Test career so far, a first Six Nations start arriving on the road under the Friday night lights against the championship favourites, all while stepping into the shoes of an Irish great.
Italy team news: Azzurri suffer blow with Ange Capuozzo out due to illness
Ange Capuozzo is out of the Italy side to face England in their Six Nations opener this weekend due to illness, the country’s rugby federation announced on Friday.
Capuozzo is suffering with gastroenteritis and the wing will be replaced by Lorenzo Pani in the starting team for Saturday’s game, while Edoardo Iachizzi, who had been selected among the replacements, is out with a shoulder injury.
Italy have now named uncapped flanker Alessandro Izekor and centre Federico Mori as replacements.
Italy team to play England: 15-Tommaso Allan, 14-Lorenzo Pani, 13-Ignacio Brex, 12-Tommaso Menoncello, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Alessandro Garbisi, 8-Lorenzo Cannone, 7-Michele Lamaro, 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3-Pietro Ceccarelli, 2-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1-Danilo Fischetti.
Replacements: 16-Giacomo Nicotera, 17-Mirco Spagnolo, 18-Giosue Zilocchi, 19-Andrea Zambonin, 20-Alessandro Izekor, 21-Manuel Zuliani, 22-Stephen Varney, 23-Federico Mori.
England team news: Ford gets fly half nod as Roots and Dingwall set for debuts
George Ford has been selected to start at fly half for England in their Six Nations opener against Italy in Rome on Saturday, in a starting XV that also includes a pair of uncapped players – Ethan Roots and Fraser Dingwall.
Owen Farrell’s decision to step away from international rugby opened the door at No 10 to a slew of candidates and Marcus Smith appeared to be the favourite to get first crack at the jersey, only to suffer an injury in training earlier this week.
That left a head-to-head shootout between 91-cap Ford – who has only recently returned to action from an injury of his own and is struggling for form at Sale Sharks – and uncapped Northampton Saints star Fin Smith. Head coach Steve Borthwick has opted for the experience of Ford from the start, with Smith on the bench and in line to finish out the clash at the Stadio Olimpico.
England team to play Italy: 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps) 14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps) 13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 57 caps) 12. Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped) 11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 64 caps) 10. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 91 caps) vice captain 9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 11 caps) 1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 88 caps) 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 85 caps) captain 3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 33 caps) 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 76 caps) vice captain 5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps) 6. Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped) 7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 30 caps) 8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 25 caps)
Replacements: 16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 7 caps) 17. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 58 caps) vice captain 18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 107 caps) 19. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 3 caps) 20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, uncapped) 21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 96 caps) 22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, uncapped) 23. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)
Italy v England live stream: How to watch Six Nations match online and on TV
England return to action for the first time since an encouraging Rugby World Cup as they travel to meet Italy.
After a year of turmoil ahead of the tournament, Steve Borthwick’s side performed well in France, coming close to pipping eventual champions South Africa in a physical semi-final.
The key now for Borthwick will be to build on those solid foundations and secure a first Six Nations crown since 2020.
Italy have never beaten England but ran both France and Ireland close at home last year, and should be energised under new coach Gonzalo Quesada.
