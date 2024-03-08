Italy v Scotland live stream: How to watch Six Nations online and on TV

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After coming within a couple of feet of a famous victory against France, Italy will hope for another encouraging performance as Scotland come to Rome.

Gonzalo Quesada’s side were the width of a post away from winning in Lille a fortnight ago as they continue to show promise under their new coach.

But the Scottish side will be full of confidence after another Calcutta Cup win and hoping to keep the Six Nations alive.

While Ireland will secure another crown with a full five points at Twickenham regardless of Scotland’s result, Gregor Townsend’s team will hope to put the pressure on with a trip to Dublin to come on the final weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Italy vs Scotland odds here.

When is Italy vs Scotland?

Italy vs Scotland is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 9 March at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 1.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Former England squad member Louis Lynagh is set to make his Italy debut on the wing as he prepares to move to Benetton from Harlequins at the end of the season. Tommaso Menoncello returns to the centres after shifting to the back three for the draw with France, while Sebastian Negri is a significant returnee on the blindside.

With Sione Tuipulotu absent due to injury, Gregor Townsend hands Cameron Redpath a start outside of Bath teammate Finn Russell, while George Horne is picked at scrum half with Ben White dropping out of the 23. Andy Christie gets the nod on the blindside after good form as a replacement and for Saracens, and it is a a bulky bench with six forwards ready to provide punch.

Line-ups

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Simone Ferrari; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza; 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro (capt.), 8 Ross Vintcent; 9 Martin Page-Relo, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Louis Lynagh; 15 Ange Capuozzo.

Replacements: 16 Gianmarcu Lucchesi, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Giosue Zilocchi, 19 Andrea Zambonin, 20 Lorenzo Cannone; 21 Stephen Varney, 22 Leonardo Marin, 23 Federico Mori.

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Andy Christie, 7 Rory Darge (co-capt.), 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 George Horne, 10 Finn Russell (co-capt.); 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Cameron Redpath, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Steyn; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Elliot Millar-Mills, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Jamie Ritchie, 21 Matt Fagerson; 22 Ali Price, 23 Kyle Rowe.

Odds

Italy win 21/5

Draw 35/1

Scotland win 1/4

Get the latest rugby betting site offers here.

Prediction

Scotland secure an away victory. Italy 20-36 Scotland.