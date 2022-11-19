South Africa’s Eben Etzebeth has a unique warm-up (Reuters)

Italy are hosting South Africa in Genoa aiming to build on their famous win over Australia last weekend.

The Azzurri beat the Wallabies for the first time in their history as they clinched a thrilling 28-27 victory in Florence, having thrashed Tonga a week earlier, and will be hoping full-back Ange Capuozzo can find more inspired form against South Africa today. Coach Kieran Crowley has got the Italians looking more competitive than ever and their recent form, coupled with a stunning win over Wales earlier in the year, makes them dangerous opponents right now.

The Springboks are a wounded animal, having suffered defeats by France and Ireland already this autumn in tight contests, and are desperate to finally get a win on the board ahead of a meeting with England next weekend.

Follow the score and latest action from the rugby autumn international between Italy and South Africa below: