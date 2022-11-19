Italy vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from autumn international today
The Springboks travel to Genoa looking to pick up their first win of the autumn after defeats by Ireland and France
Italy are hosting South Africa in Genoa aiming to build on their famous win over Australia last weekend.
The Azzurri beat the Wallabies for the first time in their history as they clinched a thrilling 28-27 victory in Florence, having thrashed Tonga a week earlier, and will be hoping full-back Ange Capuozzo can find more inspired form against South Africa today. Coach Kieran Crowley has got the Italians looking more competitive than ever and their recent form, coupled with a stunning win over Wales earlier in the year, makes them dangerous opponents right now.
The Springboks are a wounded animal, having suffered defeats by France and Ireland already this autumn in tight contests, and are desperate to finally get a win on the board ahead of a meeting with England next weekend.
Follow the score and latest action from the rugby autumn international between Italy and South Africa below:
Italy team news
Italy have made two changes to the team that beat Australia as prop Pietro Ceccarelli and hooker Giacomo Nicotera will line up alongside Danilo Fischetti in a revamped front row.
That means talismanic fly-half Paolo Garbisi once again misses out through injury as Tommaso Allan - who struggled from the kicking tee but played superbly other than that against the Wallabies - deputises at No 10.
Italy XV: Ange Capuozzo, Pierre Bruno, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Montanna Ioane, Tommaso Allan, Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Niccolò Cannone, Pietro Ceccarelli, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fisichetti
Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Ivan Nemer, Simone Ferrari, David Sisi, Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Garbisi, Edoardo Padovani, Tommaso Menoncello
Is Italy vs South Africa on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch autumn international
Italy welcome South Africa to Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa on Saturday aiming to build on their historic victory over Australia and a promising set of autumn internationals in general.
Last week, the Azzurri beat the Wallabies for the first time in their history as flying full-back Ange Capuozzo inspired them to a memorable 28-27 win in Florence.
That came seven days after a 49-17 demolition of Tonga in Padua and, added to a first Six Nations victory since 2015 when they stunned Wales earlier this year, Italian rugby is clearly on an upward trajectory under coach Kieran Crowley.
Now they face an even bigger test in the form of reigning world champions South Africa, although the Springboks have endured a frustrating autumn to date. Facing arguably the best two teams in the world, the Boks have gone down 19-16 to Ireland and 30-26 to France in a pair of thrillers, so will be eager to finally get a win under their belts before taking on England in their final fixture next week.
Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:
Is Italy vs South Africa on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch
The Springboks face the Azzurri in Genoa looking for their first win of a frustrating autumn
Italy vs South Africa
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the autumn international between Italy and South Africa in Genoa this afternoon.
The Springboks have endured a frustrating autumn to date - facing arguably the best two teams in the world, they have gone down 19-16 to Ireland and 30-26 to France in a pair of thrillers, so will be eager to get a win under their belts before taking on England in their final fixture next week.
The performances in those matches from the reigning world champions have been encouraging, especially against Les Bleus where they battled hard for almost 70 minutes with 14 men after Pieter-Steph du Toit was sent off for a dangerous ruck clearout on Jonathan Danty, but the results are yet to come.
Italy won’t be an easy out however, after they beat Australia for the first time in their history last weekend, notching a memorable 28-27 win in Florence. That came seven days after a 49-17 demolition of Tonga in Padua and, added to a first Six Nations victory since 2015 when they stunned Wales earlier this year, Italian rugby is clearly on an upward trajectory under coach Kieran Crowley.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies