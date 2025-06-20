Steve Borthwick reveals why Jamie George was restored to the England captaincy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Borthwick has backed Jamie George's leadership qualities after restoring him to England captaincy duties alongside George Ford.

The England head coach replaced George as skipper in January of this year in favour of Maro Itoje, a decision the hooker admitted came out of the blue.

However, with Itoje away on Lions duty where he will captain the touring side in Australia, Borthwick has gone back to the tried-and-tested with George set to lead the team for the game against a France XV on Saturday, working as a co-captain with Ford.

Borthwick explained that the two dovetail nicely in their leadership styles and having both in the joint position was “the right way to go”.

“He (George) is really clear from a tactical point of view. He’s got a brilliant voice. He has a fantastic feel and manner with people,” said Borthwick. “Both of them are phenomenal players and both are brilliant, experienced leaders, both at club and international level.

“Whether they've been captains or vice-captains or not, they are leaders and they are role models for the rest of the players. I decided that was the right way to go, to have two great figureheads for this team.

“This week training, they complement each other superbly well, as you'll know from their different styles and different positions they play. That then gives us a figurehead in the forwards, a figurehead in the backs, leading the team.

“I've been really pleased with how it's gone.”

open image in gallery George Ford (left) and Jamie George (right) will co-captain England on Saturday ( PA )

Ford and George come into the tour as two of the most experienced members of the squad, with a combined 200 England caps between them, having both missed out on selection for the Lions in May.

George, whilst not making the 38-man squad, has clearly remained in Andy Farrell’s thinking and was called up to train with the Lions out in Portugal last week due to the absence of Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher, both of whom were on Leinster duty in the URC Final.

Now back with England, the hooker reflected with pride on his third different Lions camp, despite the initial disappointment of missing out.

“I loved it,” he said. “Me and George [Ford] are in the same boat. I was very disappointed not to be on the tour in the first place, but to be given any opportunity to go in and show what you're about a little bit.

“It was a great opportunity for me to go out there. They're setting themselves up very nicely for a successful tour.”

And with England set to fly out to Argentina, the opponents of the Lions on Friday evening in Dublin, George revealed he was keenly observing everything that was going on, partly to help when he was back with his national side.

He added: “There's a little bit more in it because they're playing Argentina tomorrow night and that's where our tour is going to be. As we were analysing in the Lions meetings, I was making sure I was making extra notes just to bring back about what I've seen. I think it's important.”

open image in gallery Maro Itoje is on Lions duty, giving Jamie George the opportunity to return to England captaincy ( Getty Images )

There is scope for the England squad to change should the Lions come calling, with Jack van Poortvliet currently away as scrum-half cover for the side with Jamison Gibson-Park not fully fit.

Borthwick remained tight-lipped about any potential return to the international fold for Owen Farrell, however, after he re-signed for Saracens this week following one season at Racing 92 in France, making him eligible for international duty once more.

“I think Owen has been very clear,” said Borthwick. “He’s happy to be home and he hasn’t made any discussion around his future other than just wanting to get his family settled back in Hertfordshire.

“My focus is on these guys here.”

On the timescale regarding Van Poortvliet’s return, Borthwick said he is due to be back next week but admitted that date could be subject to change and that the Leicester scrum half would be fully supported if that were to be the case.

“Jack might well be at the game on Saturday afternoon, but if that changes from a Lions perspective, then we fully support Jack,” he added. “We’ve also spoken very publicly that we want as many England players in that Lions squad as possible.

“There might be situations were other England players join the squad in which case we’ll be delighted for our players to do that.”