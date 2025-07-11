Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British and Irish Lions have one last chance to tune up ahead of the three-Test series against the Wallabies as they face an AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide.

The Lions remain unbeaten since arriving in Australia but are yet to fully fire, another clunky showing in midweek against the Brumbies from Andy Farrell’s presumed Test team doing little to dispel doubts over their readiness.

A few on the fringes will get a chance to force their way in to the side in this final fixture before the first Test in Brisbane in seven days’ time as the tourists take on a scratch side formed of plenty of quality from either side of the Tasman.

The invitational side is formed of an array of experienced Australians and New Zealanders and coached by Les Kiss, who will take over from Joe Schmidt as head coach of the Wallabies next year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When do the AUNZ Invitational XV play the British and Irish Lions?

The tour fixture in Adelaide is due to kick off at 11am BST on Saturday 12 July at the Adelaide Oval.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage from 10am BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

The invitational side are led, fittingly, by co-captains from Australia and New Zealand respectively, Wallabies lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto leading from the second row alongside All Blacks centre David Havili. There is all sorts of talent within the 23 assembled at short notice by Les Kiss and his staff, from full-back Shaun Stevenson - surely a Test regular if from any other nation other than New Zealand - to the dynamic back row Pete Samu, currently down the pecking order with Australia blessed with such depth on the flanks.

The hosts’ bench has a slightly more inexperienced look but several of the squad have already had one tussle with the tourists in earlier tour games, including replacement back Jock Campbell, who led the Queensland Reds in Brisbane.

The Lions are all change after the mixed midweek performance as Andy Farrell shuffles his pack to get a last look at some of those looking to force their way into the Test team. Tadhg Beirne leads the team from the second row and may need a big showing to break up the Maro Itoje/Joe McCarthy partnership, or displace Ollie Chessum on the blindside, but all of back row trio Henry Pollock, Jac Morgan and Ben Earl will see themselves as in the mix for a role next Saturday.

Fin Smith steers the ship from fly half and there are two more No 10 options among the replacements, with Owen Farrell in line for his first appearance of the tour and Marcus Smith providing extra cover.

Line-ups

Lions XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Will Stuart; 4 James Ryan, 5 Tadhg Beirne (capt.); 6 Henry Pollock, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Ben White, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Josh van der Flier; 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Owen Farrell.

AUNZ Invitational XV: 1 Aidan Ross, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen; 4 Angus Blyth, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (co-capt.); 6 Shannon Frizzell, 7 Pete Samu, 8 Hoskins Sotutu; 9 Folau Fakatava, 10 Tane Edmed; 11 Marika Koroibete, 12 David Havili, 13 Ngani Laumape, 14 AJ Lam; 15 Shaun Stevenson.

Replacements: 16 Kurt Eklund, 17 Joshua Fusitu’a, 18 George Dyer, 19 Matt Philip, 20 Joe Brial; 21 Kalani Thomas, 22 Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, 23 Jock Campbell.