Places in the first Test side could be on the line as the British and Irish Lions face the Brumbies in their penultimate game before taking on the Wallabies in Australia.

Andy Farrell has challenged his starters to seize their shirts after naming what looks close to his first-choice team for this clash in Canberra, which comes just 10 days before the Test series begins. While the door is very much open for those involved in Saturday’s fixture against an AUNZ Invitational XV to force their way in, potentially Test-ready combinations like Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell in the halves will hope to get the Lions clicking after a sloppy showing against the Waratahs from the tourists last time out.

The Brumbies were the best of the Australian franchises in the recently-concluded Super Rugby Pacific season, with the capital club beaten by the Chiefs at the semi-final stage. They are, however, without most of their Wallabies stars - including fly half Noah Lolesio, who has been ruled out of the Test series in a major blow for Joe Schmidt and Australia.

Follow all of the latest from Canberra with our live blog below: