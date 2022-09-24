(AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

New Zealand host Australia in the Rugby Championship with everything still to play for in the title race.

Both teams can lift the trophy heading into the final round of matches but the All Blacks have been given a boost with No 8 Ardie Savea set to return. He missed the match against the Wallabies last Thursday due to the birth of his child but is in the starting line-up at Eden Park in Auckland

New Zealand look far more likely to retain their Rugby Championship title as they currently top the table on 14 points, level with South Africa, and four clear of the Wallabies. But if Australia can spring the upset, they will give themselves a shot of winning the tournament ahead of the Springboks taking on Argentina later today.

History is against the Wallabies however, as not since 1986 have they downed the All Blacks at fortress Eden Park. They may have extra motivation given last week’s controversial defeat when referee Mathieu Raynal gave New Zealand a penalty in the dying moments against Bernard Foley, after he ignored the referee’s warning to hurry up and take a clearance kick.

Follow all the action from the crunch Rugby Championship clash in Auckland below: