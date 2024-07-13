New Zealand v England LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from second Test at Eden Park
Can England become the first team to beat the All Blacks at Eden Park in 30 years?
New Zealand host England hoping to extend their long winning run at Eden Park and secure series victory.
The All Blacks showed serious guts and grit to pip the tourists in the first Test in Dunedin, holding on by a point as both sides produced excellent defensive performances.
The hosts now return to their Auckland fortress, where they have not been beaten since 1994, to try and sweep the series. Scott Robertson makes just a single change to his side as the new All Blacks coach looks to build continuity and cohesion.
Steve Borthwick, meanwhile, suffered a major injury blow on match eve with George Furbank ruled out. The full-back has been an integral part of England’s evolution in attack and defence, though Freddie Steward’s aerial acumen may be valuable if the contest is again nip and tuck.
Follow all of the action from New Zealand vs England below:
New Zealand to provide shot clock for second Test after Damian McKenzie error
A shot clock will be in operation for England’s second Test against New Zealand in response to Damian McKenzie’s blunder that could have cost the All Blacks victory in the series opener.
McKenzie allowed the 60 seconds permitted to take a penalty to run down as he was lining up a late shot at goal that, if successful, would have propelled the hosts 19-15 in front at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
The oversight presented England with the opportunity to stage one final attack and, although they fell short, the potential cost of McKenzie’s mistake became a major talking point.
Referee Nika Amashukeli blew his whistle to indicate that the 60 seconds had elapsed but goalkickers are now to have sight of a countdown timer as England look to level the series at Eden Park.
Will Greenwood: Marcus Smith can tweak his game to be England’s best fly-half
Marcus Smith is cementing his position as England’s premier fly-half by developing a more rounded game, according to Will Greenwood.
Smith has retained the number 10 jersey for Saturday’s second Test against New Zealand at Eden Park after a bright attacking display in Dunedin that was blurred by misfiring from the kicking-tee.
For the 25-year-old’s critics, failing to land two routine penalties and a conversion in a one-point defeat was evidence of frailty at the highest level, but 2003 World Cup winner Greenwood sees a player who is becoming smarter in his approach.
Jamie George: England given ‘massive lift’ for All Blacks clash by Euro 2024 win
Jamie George says England have been inspired by their footballing counterparts reaching the final of Euro 2024 as they target their own famous victory against New Zealand.
England’s squad gathered in the team room of their Auckland hotel to watch Gareth Southgate’s men dispatch the Netherlands 2-1 and set-up a showdown with Spain on Sunday evening.
The two camps have been in regular contact through their head coaches and George admitted the result “created a huge buzz” that his tourists are aiming to harness when they face the All Blacks on Saturday.
New Zealand vs England
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the second Test between New Zealand and England in Auckland.
The All Blacks secured a narrow, nervy victory in Dunedin last week to take a 1-0 lead in this two-match series, and now return to a venue where they haven’t been beaten in 30 years.
England, then, are up against it as they bid to square affairs in Auckland, but Steve Borthwick’s side will have been encouraged by how they limited their hosts in the first Test and will be full of belief that they can pull off a famous victory.
Kick-off at Eden Park is at 8.05am BST.
