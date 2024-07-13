( Getty Images )

New Zealand host England hoping to extend their long winning run at Eden Park and secure series victory.

The All Blacks showed serious guts and grit to pip the tourists in the first Test in Dunedin, holding on by a point as both sides produced excellent defensive performances.

The hosts now return to their Auckland fortress, where they have not been beaten since 1994, to try and sweep the series. Scott Robertson makes just a single change to his side as the new All Blacks coach looks to build continuity and cohesion.

Steve Borthwick, meanwhile, suffered a major injury blow on match eve with George Furbank ruled out. The full-back has been an integral part of England’s evolution in attack and defence, though Freddie Steward’s aerial acumen may be valuable if the contest is again nip and tuck.

Follow all of the action from New Zealand vs England below: