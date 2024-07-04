Is New Zealand v England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch first Test

Support truly

England will spy an opportunity against a new-look All Blacks side as they take on New Zealand in the first match of a two-Test series.

Steve Borthwick’s men warmed up for the trip with a confidence-boosting thrashing of Japan, and have had plenty of preparation time since travelling south.

The All Blacks begin a new era under head coach Scott Robertson as they return to action for the first time since the World Cup final defeat to South Africa.

It is ten years since these two met on New Zealand soil, making this a series to savour.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is New Zealand vs England?

The first Test is due to kick off at 8.05am BST on Saturday 6 July at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channels from 7.30am BST. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

New All Blacks captain Scott Barrett leads a strong and experienced New Zealand side, but elder brother Beauden is left on the bench as Stephen Perofeta is preferred at full-back. Veteran scrum half TJ Perenara returns having missed the World Cup due to injury, while one-cap flanker Samipeni Finau is a newer face.

Props Joe Marler and Will Stuart swap into the England side in the only changes to the starting line-up that beat Japan. Marcus Smith retains the reins at fly half while two uncapped players await debuts from the bench in Harlequins loosehead Fin Baxter and Northampton wing Ollie Sleightholme.

Line-ups

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Patrick Tuipulotu; 6 Samipeni Finau, 7 Dalton Papali’i, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 TJ Perenara, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Mark Tele’a, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Sevu Reece; 15 Stephen Perofeta.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Luke Jacobson; 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Beauden Barrett

England XV: 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George (capt.), 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin; 6 Chandler Cunningham-South, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Marcus Smith; 11 Tommy Freeman, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; 15 George Furbank.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Tom Curry; 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme.

Odds

New Zealand win 1/5

Draw 33/1

England win 9/2

Prediction

New Zealand 21-25 England

