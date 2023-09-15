Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

New Zealand continue their Rugby World Cup campaign with a crucial fixture against Namibia on Friday evening after they were beaten by France in their first match.

The All Blacks were swept aside by a forceful second half display from the tournament hosts that helped them secure a 27-13 triumph over Ian Foster’s side. Now the New Zealanders will hope to get their tournament back on track when they take on a Namibia side who sit bottom of Pool A.

The Namibians faced a tough welcome to France as they were hammered 52-8 in their opener against Italy. Allister Coetzee’s side slumped to a 23rd consecutive World Cup defeat and with New Zealand needing to win to offset their loss to France this match could prove to be another bruising affair for the African team.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds here and the latest tips and free bets on the World Cup here .

When is New Zealand vs Namibia?

New Zealand vs Namibia is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 15 September at the Stadium de Toulouse.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

Team news

There are nine changes to the starting line-up from New Zealand’s opening loss to France with Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett and Anton Lienert-Brown retaining their places. Whitelock will equal Richie McCaw as the most capped All Black in test history in his 148th match. He trails only Alun Wyn Jones (171) as the most capped player in world rugby.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane withdrew from the match versus France through injury as Ian Foster was forced into a back-row reshuffle that included an unexpected start for Tupou Vaa’i. Cane will miss out again this week, with centre Jordie Barrett, prop Tyrel Lomax and flanker Shannon Frizell also sidelined. Barrett is back in training after a knee problem, but is unlikely to be risked against Namibia with tougher games to come.

Namibia head coach Allister Coetzee has made only three changes to his starting XV from their last game against Italy, handing Jason Benade and Prince Gaoseb a start in the forward pack with Le Roux Malan slotting into the backline.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Line-ups

New Zealand XV: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Caleb Clarke, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-David Havili, 11-Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Cam Roigard, 1-Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3-Nepo Laulala, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Sam Whitelock, 6-Luke Jacobson, 7-Dalton Papali’i, 8-Ardie Savea

Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Ethan de Groot, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Tupou Vaa’i, 21-Aaron Smith, 22-Richie Mo’unga, 23-Rieko Ioane

Namibia XV: 15-Cliven Loubser,14-Gerswin Mouton, 13-Johan Deysel, 12-Le Roux Malan, 11-Divan Rossouw, 10-Tiaan Swanepoel, 9-Damian Stevens, 1-Jason Benade, 2-Torsten van Jaarsveld, 3-Johan Coetzee, 4-Johan Retief, 5-Tjiuee Uanivi, 6-Wian Conradie, 7-Prince Gaoseb, 8-Richard Hardwick

Replacements: 16-Louis van der Westhuizen, 17-Desiderius Sethie, 18-Haitembu Shifuka, 19-PJ Van Lill, 20-Adriaan Booysen, 21-Max Katjijeko, 22-Jacques Theron, 23-JC Greyling

Odds

New Zealand win 1/100

Draw 250/1

Namibia win 200/1

Prediction

New Zealand will inflict a 24th consecutive defeat on Namibia in World Cups, securing a bonus point and drastically improving their points difference.

New Zealand 67-3 Namibia.