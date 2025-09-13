New Zealand vs South Africa live: Springboks seek revenge on All Blacks in Rugby Championship
After defeat at Eden Park, can the world champions hit back in Wellington?
South Africa are looking to hit back to restore their Rugby Championship title hopes as they tussle again with New Zealand in Wellington.
A bruising affair in Auckland last week was predictably fiercely contested, with the All Blacks holding on for victory to extend their unbeaten streak at Eden Park to 51 matches. It was a highly encouraging performance from Scott Robertson’s side, and they will truly seize control of the tournament if they can win here.
But the Springboks arrive freshened up and perhaps with a point to prove after a mixed campaign so far. A sloppy showing last weekend would have disappointed Rassie Erasmus, who has named an uber-attacking team as the world champions look to get back to winning ways. Can they turn over New Zealand on home soil to re-assert their ascendancy in one of the sport’s defining rivalries?
Follow all of the latest from the Rugby Championship with our live blog below:
Last time out..
We’ll begin the build-up to today’s proceedings in a moment, but first a look back at last week, and a humdinger of a clash in Auckland - with the All Blacks holding firm to hold on for a remarkable 51st match without defeat at Eden Park.
All Blacks survive brutal Springboks battle to seize control of Rugby Championship
New Zealand vs South Africa
New Zealand and South Africa renew hostilities as the two great Rugby Championship rivals meet in the second of back-to-back encounters. A hard-fought affair in Auckland ended with the All Blacks’ Eden Park unbeaten streak intact last weekend - can the Springboks hit back to restore their hopes of defending their title?
Kick off in Wellington is at 8.05am BST.
