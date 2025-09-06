New Zealand vs South Africa live: All Blacks and Springboks battle in crucial Rugby Championship clash
The two southern hemisphere heavyweights collide in a mammoth meeting at Eden Park
New Zealand and South Africa meet in a mighty clash at Eden Park as the two southern hemisphere giants bid to get their Rugby Championship campaigns back on track.
A shock defeat in their opening game against an inspired Australia has left the defending champion Springboks needing to rebound in this tournament, and a victory over the Wallabies in the second of back-to-back meetings represented a strong first step - even with another imperfect performance. These next two weeks always shaped as key, though, in determining the destination of the title with the All Blacks equally in need of a reaction.
Scott Robertson’s side suffered a first ever defeat to the Pumas in Argentina last time out, adding scrutiny to the head coach after a mixed tenure since taking charge last year. Victory at Eden Park may be a must for several reasons - not least because the All Blacks have not lost at their Auckland fortress since 1994...
This is the first of two meetings between New Zealand and South Africa this year, one of the sport’s defining contests always providing encounters to relish. In 2026, the two sides will begin a new touring agreement that will see the All Blacks take on the Springboks on South African soil in a series that is set to be sold with the tagline of “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” - exact details are still to be confirmed but a significant shake-up to southern hemisphere rugby is on the way.
Why an uncertain future could set up a thrilling Rugby Championship
All Blacks turn to ‘The Professor’ ahead of Springboks showdown in Rugby Championship
New Zealand are drawing on "gold nuggets" of wisdom from coaching guru Wayne Smith as they prepared for today’s heavyweight Rugby Championship clash against world champions South Africa at Eden Park.
Smith, the former All Blacks assistant coach dubbed "The Professor" for his tactical mind, joined the camp in Auckland this week in a mentoring role, a move attack coach Scott Hansen said was planned well in advance.
Formidable Eden Park record on the line
It is 31 years since New Zealand were last beaten at Eden Park, today’s venue, a 50-match streak that began with an 18-all draw with South Africa. From World Cup glory in 2011 to a dramatic draw with the British and Irish Lions in 2017, the Auckland annals are deep and rich - and the Springboks are relishing the opportunity to try and snap the streak.
“The magnitude of the game is something that excites me," stand-in captain Jesse Kriel told reporters on Friday.
"I think as a competitor, and most guys will say the same thing, you want to be involved in the biggest of test matches and this is right up there.
"You want to test yourself against the best, whether it's in your position, or whether it's (against a team higher) in the world rankings.
"It doesn't get any bigger and any more exciting than this for a player."
New Zealand vs South Africa live
New Zealand and South Africa collide in a mighty meeting of southern hemisphere heavyweights as the pair renew their rivalry in a crunch clash. After shock defeats in rounds two and one respectively, this fixture, the first of back-to-back meetings, could well prove vital in determining the destination of this year’s Rugby Championship crown.
Kick off at Eden Park is at 8.05am BST.
