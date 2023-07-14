Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Zealand and South Africa square off in Auckland on Saturday morning in a game that could well decide the destination of this year’s shortened Rugby Championship and set the tone for the upcoming World Cup.

Both sides secured convincing victories in their opening Rugby Championship clashes, as the All Blacks demolished Argentina 41-12 away from home and the Springboks obliterated Eddie Jones’s Australia 43-12 on home turf. With only one more round of games following this weekend’s action, the winner here is odds-on to lift the trophy.

There is also the prospect of a potential quarter-final clash between the sides at the World Cup in France this autumn hanging over the contest and both teams will be keen to lay down a marker. The All Blacks are perhaps marginal favourites due to home advantage, especially with South Africa not having won in Auckland since 1937, but the Springboks have claimed victory in two of the last three fixtures between the sides, while their previous two visits to New Zealand ended in a win and a draw.

Eben Etzebeth sadly lost his father, Harry, to cancer this week but the hulking second-rower has decided to play in the match and captains the Springboks, undoubtedly keen to do his late dad proud.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland:

When is New Zealand vs South Africa?

New Zealand vs South Africa is due to kick-off at 8:05am BST on Saturday 15 July at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby Championship game live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 7:55am BST. Subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team News

New Zealand have named five men in their matchday squad who are yet to play for the national side in 2023 with lock Brodie Retallick and wingers Mark Telea and Will Jordan in the starting XV, while front-rowers Samisoni Taukei’aho and Tamaiti Williams are on the bench.

Uncapped prop Williams is hoping to make his debut and, if he does, will become the heaviest player to ever don the All Blacks jersey – weighing in at 139kg (12st 4lb). Meanwhile, Beauden Barrett retains the full-back jersey after impressing against Argentina, as Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga are the half-back pairing and Sam Cane captains the side from the back row.

South Africa have only retained five players from the ‘second-string’ side that thumped the Wallabies last weekend, with the intimidating front row of Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe remaining unaltered and full-back Willie le Roux and outside centre Lukhanyo Am also keeping their starting spots.

Regular captain Siya Kolisi has travelled with the squad but still isn’t fit enough for a place in the matchday 23 as he manages his return from injury, so Etzebeth skippers the side despite the untimely death of his father this week.

Confirmed lineups

All Blacks XV: Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (c), Ardie Savea

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Braydon Ennor, Caleb Clarke

Springboks XV: Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth (c), Lood de Jager, Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok

Odds

Via Betfair

New Zealand win 4/9

Draw 22/1

South Africa win 2/1

Rugby Championship fixtures 2023