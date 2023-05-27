Saracens vs Sale Sharks LIVE: Result and reaction from Premiership Rugby final after protesters disrupt game
Saracens 35-25 Sale Sharks: Saracens win their sixth Premiership Rugby title as Sale fail to end a 17-year wait for the trophy
Saracens defied a spirited Sale Sharks, a mini injury crisis and climate activists to clinch the Gallagher Premiership title for a sixth time at Twickenham.
A 35-25 victory over the Sharks made amends for last season’s last-gasp defeat by Leicester at the same stage and delivers their first silverware since being relegated for salary cap breaches in 2020.
Two Just Stop Oil protestors brought a halt to the game in the first half when they ran on to the pitch, letting off orange smoke bombs before being led away by stewards amid jeers from the crowd. Both were arrested and while orange patches were still evident on the pitch at the final whistle, the interruption failed to take the shine off an enthralling climax to the season.
Saracens threatened to pull clear before and after half-time but Sale stayed in the fight and then pounced in a dominant third quarter that saw tries by Tom Roebuck and Bevan Rodd seize the lead. But drawing on all the experience accumulated during 13 years of Premiership and European finals, Saracens showed their resolve to hit back through Elliot Daly and Ivan van Zyl.
Saracens 35-25 Sale - Owen Farrel reacts
Saracens captain Owen Farrell discusses the victory:
“It wasn’t our best performance all year. It was proper tense, final rugby. For us to be able to move on, stick in, get to the next moment when we weren’t at our best was important.
“You just want to keep getting the best out of yourself and the group. This team worked hard at that. We’ve had setbacks over the years, losing the final last year and everything that went on before that. So to see this club here is great.
“It wasn’t redemption [for last year]. We have moved on, even though last year keeps getting mentioned - a little bit by us and a little by others. It’s more about getting the best out of ourselves. Last year, I felt we scraped through things and closed up shop in the final. This year was about getting more and we did it a bit, not all the way but enough.
“We learned just how strong the group is. Not many people want to leave this club, so they’re here for a long time. When you stick together for a long time - people like Duncan Taylor, Jackson Wray, Max Malins are leaving this summer but have been here for years - it really does feel like a family. Everyone talks about being tight-knit and the culture but when you’ve been together so long you want to keep fighting for the group. A couple of my best mates are leaving the club this summer, so it’s tough but we wanted to do this for them.”
Saracens 35-25 Sale
A superb performance by Saracens, deserved winners not just today but across the season. Hugs from both sides - it was a game played in the right spirit.
FULL-TIME! Saracens 35-25 Sale - Saracens are champions!
AND IT’S OVER! Saracens win a thriller at Twickenham 35-25. They were superb, the best team all season and it’s a sixth Premiership title.
They make up for last year’s heartbreaking loss to Leicester Tigers and cement their place as the best English team of this generation
Saracens 35-25 Sale, 79 mins
Sale deep in their own territory and we’re into the final minute. Saracens are going to win a sixth Premiership Rugby title.
Saracens 35-25 Sale, 78 mins
Good break down the right by Reed up towards the 22 but he loses the ball in contact and Daly thumps the ball all the way back into the Sharks 22.
Saracens 35-25 Sale, 78 mins
Sale have to go adventurous and they’re trying to spread the ball but Saracens’ drift defence is spot on. Less than two minutes left now
Saracens 35-25 Sale, 77 mins
A Sale scrum but in their own 22 and they need two scores. It’s slipping away. They do win the penalty and will have a lineout just inside the Sarries half but only three minutes left.
Saracens 35-25 Sale, 76 mins
Jackson Wray subbed off and gets a standing ovation. His 309th and final game for Saracens as he heads into retirement. He’s a Sarries legend and has had a wonderful career. It looks like he’s going out with another title.
Saracens 35-25 Sale, 76 mins
Dan throws in from the lineout, safely secured and Sarries maul forward. But Sale trun the ball over. Saracens deemed to have brought the maul down, Sharks manage to stop it coming back and earn the call.
Saracens 35-25 Sale, 75 mins
Great defence from Saracens. they win two collisions in a row to push Sale well outside their 22. Then it’s a turnover. And replacement hooker Theo Dan produces a ridiculous kick!
Thumped clear from inside his own half, tons of distance, perfect spiral, bounces a few centimetres from the touchline in the Sale 22 and boucnes into touch. 50:22 and a Sarries attacking lineout!
