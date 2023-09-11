Rugby World Cup 2023 results: Every score from the tournament so far

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 Rugby World Cup got under way on Friday 8 September as hosts France beat New Zealand in an entertaining curtain-raiser in Paris to get a first result on the board.

Pools A and B are stacked with some of the world’s heavyweight nations and sees South Africa, Ireland and Scotland battling to qualify from the same group. On the other side of the draw, two of Wales, Australia, Fiji, England, Argentina and Japan are likely to reach the semi-finals.

On the opening weekend there were impressive results for South Africa over Scotland, Wales who edged out Fiji, Australia who beat Georgia and England who saw off Argentina, while Ireland, Italy and Japan all racked up big points.

Here is every score so far at the tournament.

Which cities will matches be held in?

Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Lille, Saint-Etienne, Nantes, Toulouse.

When is the Rugby World Cup final?

The tournament began in Paris on 8 September with the host nation facing New Zealand, and will conclude with the final, also at the capital city’s Stade de France, on 28 October.

