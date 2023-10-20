✕ Close South Africa win epic France clash to set up world cup semi-final with England

The Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-finals are here with New Zealand vs Argentina tonight and then England vs South Africa on Saturday evening.

The All Blacks, who edged out Ireland in a thriller last Saturday, are big favourites today, but the Pumas have shown their form is only improving after a superb display to knock out Wales.

Steve Borthwick has made some big calls for the team to face the Springboks, while technical director Rassie Erasmus has started the mind games

Follow all the latest news and updates from Paris ahead of New Zealand vs Argentina, England vs South Africa plus get all the latest odds and tips right here: