Rugby World Cup LIVE: Maro Itoje’s England message plus All Blacks v Argentina build-up
New Zealand face Argentina tonight, with England preparing to upset South Africa on Saturday in Paris
The Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-finals are here with New Zealand vs Argentina tonight and then England vs South Africa on Saturday evening.
The All Blacks, who edged out Ireland in a thriller last Saturday, are big favourites today, but the Pumas have shown their form is only improving after a superb display to knock out Wales.
Steve Borthwick has made some big calls for the team to face the Springboks, while technical director Rassie Erasmus has started the mind games
Follow all the latest news and updates from Paris ahead of New Zealand vs Argentina, England vs South Africa plus get all the latest odds and tips right here:
Mark Tele’a returns as All Blacks make surprise lock switch for semi-final
Wing Mark Tele’a has been brought back into the New Zealand side to face Argentina in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals after missing the All Blacks’ last eight win over Ireland for disciplinary reasons.
Tele’a replaces Leicester Fainga’anuku having been left out last weekend after breaching team protocols.
The other change to Ian Foster’s side comes in the second row, where Sam Whitelock, the most capped All Black ever, is preferred to long time locking partner Brodie Retallick.
Read more about New Zealand’s team news below:
Argentina make single change for New Zealand semi-final
Michael Cheika has made only a single change to his starting Argentina side for the Rugby World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.
Gonzalo Bertranou replaces Santiago Cubelli at scrum half, with last week’s starting nine dropping out of the 23 entirely.
Otherwise, the rest of the matchday 23 is identical to that utilised in the quarter-final win over Wales in Marseille, with replacement hooker Agustin Creevy in line to become the oldest World Cup semi-finalist of all-time.
Read more about Argentina’s team news below:
Argentina make single change for All Blacks semi-final
Michael Cheika has kept faith with 14 of the team that started in the quarter-final win over Wales
New Zealand head coach Ian Foster dismisses ‘favourites’ tag against Argentina
Head coach Ian Foster has warned New Zealand the past counts for nothing as they head into their World Cup semi-final against Argentina as overwhelming favourites.
The three-time champions have lost just two of 36 matches against Los Pumas and are widely expected to prevail again in Friday’s crunch clash at the Stade de France in Paris.
“There are two teams in the semi-final – anyone can win,” said the All Blacks boss. “That’s the first mindset both teams have.
New Zealand head coach Ian Foster dismisses ‘favourites’ tag against Argentina
Three-time champions New Zealand have lost just two of 36 matches against Los Pumas and are widely expected to prevail again in Paris on Friday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies