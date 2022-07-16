Scotland do battle with Argentina in the series decider at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero on Saturday evening (8.10pm BST).

Gregor Townsend’s side looked set for a disappointing tour when they fell to a 26-18 defeat in the first Test in South America but responded in style to thump Los Pumas 29-6 last week to set up this winner-takes-all clash.

Scotland have now won six of the last seven fixtures between the sides, as well as six of the last seven that have taken place in Argentina, so will be hopeful of putting a disheartening Six Nations campaign completely behind them by emerging with a series victory from the summer tour.

Los Pumas are on a pretty dismal streak, having lost nine of their last 11 matches against all opponents, but Townsend has opted for eight changes to his starting XV despite the triumph a week ago, including handing an international debut to Ollie Smith.

Here’s all you need to know about the third and final Test:

When is Argentina vs Scotland?

The third Test will be played at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero in Argentina, on Saturday 16July at 8.10pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action - with coverage starting at 7.30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Teams

Full-back Ollie Smith will make his Test debut for Scotland after Rory Hutchinson and Kyle Rowe suffered injuries in the second Test and that is one of four changes to the back-line, as Rufus McLean comes on to the wing, Sione Tuipulotu is in the centres and Ali Price starts at scrum-half.

Tighthead prop Zander Fagerson will win his 50th cap but the rest of the tight five is different to a week ago, as Rory Sutherland and Ewan Ashman come into the front row while Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray are at lock. Hamish Watson captains Scotland for the first time with Grant Gilchrist not included in the matchday 23.

Michael Cheika has made 11 changes made to his Argentina starting XV as Pablo Matera captains the side following Julian Montoya’s back injury. Guido Petti is the only surviving member of the pack while, in the backs, Juan Cruz Mallia returns at full-back, Bautista Delguy (wing) and Matias Moroni (centre) come in and scrum-half Lautaro Bazan Velez makes his international debut.

Scotland: 15 Ollie Smith; 14 Rufus McLean, 13 Mark Bennett, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Duhan van der Merwe; 10 Blair Kinghorn, 9 Ali Price; 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Ewan Ashman, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Rory Darge, 7 Hamish Watson (c), 8 Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16 Dave Cherry, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Javan Sebastian, 19 Glen Young, 20 Andy Christie, 21 George Horne, 22 Ross Thompson, 23 Sam Johnson.

Argentina: 15Juan Cruz Mallia; 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Matias Moroni, 11 Emiliano Boffelli; 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Lautaro Bazan Velez; 1 Thomas Gallo, 2 Agustin Creevy, 3 Joel Sclavi, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 6 Pablo Matera (c), 7 Santiago Grondona, 8 Facundo Isa.

Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Tomas Albornoz, 23 Lucio Cinti.

Odds

Argentina win - 4/5

Draw - 18/1

Scotland win - 11/10

