Scotland vs Australia LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Autumn International today
Scotland host Australia this afternoon as the weekend’s autumn internationals action comes to a close at Murrayfield. Gregor Townsend’s side opened their autumn series with a comprehensive 10-try victory over Tonga last weekend, but the Scotland head coach has been boosted by the returning captain Stuart Hogg and star fly-half Finn Russell for the visit of the Wallabies. Townsend has named a strong and experienced side, including 14 of the 15 players who started Scotland’s win in Paris earlier this year in the final fixture of their Six Nations campaign.
Dave Rennie’s Australia side are on a winning run of five matches, which includes back-to-back victories over world champions South Africa in the recent rugby championship. The Wallabies tasted defeat on their last visit to the Scottish capital, however, in a 53-24 defeat in 2017 that followed another Scotland win in Sydney earlier that summer. The visitors have named Kurtley Beale on their bench, with the powerful back set to make his first Wallabies appearance since the Rugby World Cup in 2019. Australia are coming off a victory over Japan two weeks ago and face clashes against both England and Wales in the coming weeks.
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has selected an experienced side to play Australia, with only one change in the starting XV from the team which ended the 2021 Six Nations with victory over France in Paris in March.
Edinburgh loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman – who made his debut in the 60-14 win over Tonga last weekend – earns his second cap after injury ruled out Rory Sutherland, the only member of the team from Paris who does not feature this time.
Townsend has selected all the available Scottish British and Irish Lions contingent, which sees Stuart Hogg return to captain the team at full-back. Hogg is joined in the back three by Duhan van der Merwe, while other Lions Ali Price and Finn Russell continue their half-back partnership and Matt Fagerson starts at number eight.
PA
