Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend (Action Images)

Scotland host Australia this afternoon as the weekend’s autumn internationals action comes to a close at Murrayfield. Gregor Townsend’s side opened their autumn series with a comprehensive 10-try victory over Tonga last weekend, but the Scotland head coach has been boosted by the returning captain Stuart Hogg and star fly-half Finn Russell for the visit of the Wallabies. Townsend has named a strong and experienced side, including 14 of the 15 players who started Scotland’s win in Paris earlier this year in the final fixture of their Six Nations campaign.

Dave Rennie’s Australia side are on a winning run of five matches, which includes back-to-back victories over world champions South Africa in the recent rugby championship. The Wallabies tasted defeat on their last visit to the Scottish capital, however, in a 53-24 defeat in 2017 that followed another Scotland win in Sydney earlier that summer. The visitors have named Kurtley Beale on their bench, with the powerful back set to make his first Wallabies appearance since the Rugby World Cup in 2019. Australia are coming off a victory over Japan two weeks ago and face clashes against both England and Wales in the coming weeks.

Follow live coverage and analysis of Scotland vs Australia, below: