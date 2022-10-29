Scotland vs Australia LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from Autumn Nations Series opener in Edinburgh
Scotland will be looking to make it four wins in a row against Australia as the Autumn Nations Series kicks off at Murrayfield
Follow live updates as Scotland take on Australia in the opening weekend of the Autumn Nations Series at Murrayfield. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend’s decision to drop fly-half Finn Russell has been the big talking points ahead of the Tests against the Wallabies, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina, while Jamie Ritchie takes over the captaincy from Stuart Hogg.
Scotland had a disappointing Six Nations campaign but they have an impressive record against Australia in recent times. The Scots have won their last three matches against the Wallabies, including last year’s 15-13 victory at Murrayfield, but Australia remain a work in progress under Dave Rennie and had some encouraging performances in this year’s Rugby Championship.
The visitors, who also play England and Wales in the Autumn Nations Series, welcome back Michael Hooper to the side but Scotland are without the likes of Hogg, Adam Hastings and Chris Harris as the match falls outside the international window. Follow live updates as Scotland meet Australia for the Hopetoun Cup.
Scotland vs Australia LIVE: Latest Autumn Nations Series updates
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live updates as Scotland take on Australia in the opening weekend of the Autumn Nations Series at Murrayfield. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend’s decision to drop fly-half Finn Russell has been the big talking points ahead of the Tests against the Wallabies, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina, while Jamie Ritchie takes over the captaincy from Stuart Hogg.
Scotland had a disappointing Six Nations campaign but they have an impressive record against Australia in recent times. The Scots have won their last three matches against the Wallabies, including last year’s 15-13 victory at Murrayfield, but Australia remain a work in progress under Dave Rennie and had some encouraging performances in this year’s Rugby Championship.
The visitors, who also play England and Wales in the Autumn Nations Series, welcome back Michael Hooper to the side but Scotland are without the likes of Hogg, Adam Hastings and Chris Harris as the match falls outside the international window.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies