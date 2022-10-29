(Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Scotland take on Australia in the opening weekend of the Autumn Nations Series at Murrayfield. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend’s decision to drop fly-half Finn Russell has been the big talking points ahead of the Tests against the Wallabies, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina, while Jamie Ritchie takes over the captaincy from Stuart Hogg.

Scotland had a disappointing Six Nations campaign but they have an impressive record against Australia in recent times. The Scots have won their last three matches against the Wallabies, including last year’s 15-13 victory at Murrayfield, but Australia remain a work in progress under Dave Rennie and had some encouraging performances in this year’s Rugby Championship.

The visitors, who also play England and Wales in the Autumn Nations Series, welcome back Michael Hooper to the side but Scotland are without the likes of Hogg, Adam Hastings and Chris Harris as the match falls outside the international window. Follow live updates as Scotland meet Australia for the Hopetoun Cup.