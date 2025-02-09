Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland and Ireland collide in a pivotal Six Nations fixture as Gregor Townsend’s hosts bid to prove their title candidacy.

Having overcome an Italian fightback in round one, Scotland are back at Murrayfield searching for a long-awaited win over their rivals that would swell belief for the campaign.

The two-time defending champions have won the last 10 meetings between the pair in a run stretching back to 2017 in which simmering tensions have regularly ignited.

After a strong opening win over England, confidence will be high for Simon Easterby’s side as they continue their pursuit of history.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs Ireland?

Scotland vs Ireland is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 9 February at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 2pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Gregor Townsend makes three changes to the Scottish side, most eye-catching at inside centre where Tom Jordan supplants Stafford McDowall. The versatile Jordan has also featured at 10 and 15 for club and country but impressed off the bench at 12 last week, and gets the opportunity to fill the sizeable hole left by injured skipper Sione Tuipulotu.

Up front, Pierre Schoeman is held in reserve as Rory Sutherland is given a rare start on the loosehead, while the promotion of Jack Dempsey off the bench sees Matt Fagerson pushed to the blindside. Jamie Ritchie is the odd man out - the flanker is one of six forwards on the bench.

Ireland recall old warhorse Peter O’Mahony to their side, with the veteran sure to revel again in a rivalry he has relished over the last few years. Ryan Baird drops to a bench off which Robbie Henshaw is promoted to partner Bundee Aki in the centres. Mack Hansen had originally been named in Simon Easterby’s starting side, but drops out due to injury with Calvin Nash whistled in.

That means Sam Prendergast is trusted again as the starting fly half as Jack Crowley is tasked with making an impact as a replacement once more. Hooker Dan Sheehan similarly remains among a strong bench unit.

Line-ups

Scotland XV: 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Dave Cherry, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Jonny Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist; 6 Matt Fagerson, 7 Rory Darge (co-capt.), 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell (co-capt.); 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Tom Jordan, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Darcy Graham; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Gregor Brown, 21 Jamie Ritchie; 22 Jamie Dobie, 23 Stafford McDowall.

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 James Ryan, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (capt.); 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 14 Calvin Nash; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 Ryan Baird, 20 Jack Conan; 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Garry Ringrose.

Odds

Scotland win 23/10

Draw 25/1

Ireland win 5/11

