Scotland vs Italy LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from Six Nations clash
The Azzurri are looking to build on a breakthrough campaign last year as they come to Murrayfield
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Scotland have hope of mounting a Six Nations title challenge as they embark on a fresh campaign against Italy.
While optimism has been punctured somewhat by a string of untimely injuries, Gregor Townsend’s settled squad are confident that they can build on their development over the last few years and back up big performances to challenge for a long-awaited title. In the absence of captain Sione Tuipulotu, all-action openside Rory Darge and star fly half Finn Russell lead the hosts into a first battle with a visiting team that enjoyed a tournament to remember in 2024.
Two wins and a draw last year marked Italy’s best performance in 25 years as a constituent part of this championship. Many of the faces remain the same as Gonzalo Quesada seeks yet more progress with belief that his side’s days scrabbling for the wooden spoon may be at an end. An opening weekend win in Edinburgh would be quite the statement of intent...
Follow all of the latest from Murrayfield in our live blog below:
Six new faces to watch in the 2025 Six Nations
Hope springs eternal as the Six Nations sides renew hostilities in rugby’s grandest old championship.
Another competitive edition of the tournament looks likely in 2025 with questions for each and every one of the competing sextet, and with the fixtures given an extra edge in a British and Irish Lions year.
A fresh crop of new faces just taking their first steps on the international stage will be out to make their mark over the next few weeks, with places on the plane to Australia perhaps up for grabs for those eligible.
There will be plenty of excitement around France and Italy, too, as the pair continue to unearth new talent.
The Independent has picked out one new(ish) face from each nation who could be set for a breakthrough tournament:
Six new faces to watch in the 2025 Six Nations
There is plenty of new talent ready to emerge in this year’s championship
Gregor Townsend confident Scotland can cope with loss of skipper Sione Tuipulotu
Gregor Townsend insists Scotland have the depth to overcome the devastating loss of Sione Tuipulotu to injury for the entire Guinness Six Nations.
Tuipulotu, Scotland’s captain and star centre, must undergo surgery to repair a pectoral muscle that was damaged in training with Glasgow Warriors last week and is not expected to return until later in the season.
While one of the game’s most influential players concentrates on recovering in time for the British and Irish Lions’ tour to Australia, Townsend is deciding how he fills the void in midfield.
“It’s a real blow for Sione so close to the tournament and it’s a blow to the tournament and our supporters that they don’t get to see him playing,” head coach Townsend said at the Six Nations launch in Rome.
Gregor Townsend confident Scotland can cope with loss of skipper Sione Tuipulotu
Tuipulotu will miss the Six Nations as he needs surgery to repair a pectoral muscle that was damaged in training with Glasgow Warriors.
What will British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell be watching during the Six Nations?
The quadrennial assembly of Britain and Ireland’s best and brightest will add yet more meaning to the Six Nations as Lions selection looms large over the tournament.
While it is, ultimately, the competition prize that players will be vying for, all of those eligible will be fully aware that Andy Farrell will be watching closely as he bids to narrow down his squad ahead of the tour of Australia.
England are understood to have addressed the conversation directly as they prepare for a vital campaign, while Ireland captain Caelan Doris has admitted that it will serve as an “extra factor” as the four constituent nations navigate the championship.
With his first coaching appointments in place, Farrell can now cast his discerning eye over the opening rounds of the tournament with plenty of themes set to emerge.
What might he particularly be looking out for?
What will Lions coach Andy Farrell be watching during the Six Nations?
Lions contenders face a crucial campaign as they look to book their place on the plane to Australia
Six Nations stands as a rare shining light amid rugby's turmoil
The Six Nations is underway - could this be yet another vintage year for a grand old competition enjoying a purple patch?
Six Nations stands as a rare shining light amid rugby's turmoil
Rugby’s greatest championship has proved more competitive than ever over the last few years – who will triumph as the modern-day gladiators step back into the amphitheatre? Harry Latham-Coyle looks ahead to a tournament that again looks set to thrill
Finn Russell and Scotland plot a ‘different’ answer to the same old Six Nations question
Is this Scotland’s year? It has become the perennial question that their players are bored of fielding - but even Finn Russell admits that their development will count for little if they do not cap their progress with a title...
Finn Russell and Scotland plot a ‘different’ answer to same old question
Exclusive interview: Even the fly-half himself admits that he has not won enough silverware – so could this be Scotland’s year for Six Nations success?
Scotland vs Italy LIVE
After the Friday night fun in Paris, the opening weekend of the Six Nations continues with a clash between Scotland and Italy at Murrayfield. Is this the year that Gregor Townsend’s men mount a title challenge? Or can Italy build on the promise they showed in 2024?
Kick off in Edinburgh is at 2.15pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments