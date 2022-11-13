Finn Russell returns for Scotland (Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Scotland host New Zealand in the autumn internationals in Edinburgh today. In the first meeting of the teams in the five years, Scotland will be looking to rewrite history with their first ever win over the All Blacks, with the return of Finn Russell to Gregor Townsend’s side also set to be a major talking point at Murrayfield.

Scotland came agonisingly close to a first ever victory over New Zealand in 2017, with the All Blacks holding on to secure a thrilling 22-17 win. Over the past 12 months, New Zealand have been made to look vulnerable and Scotland will hope to join Ireland, France, South Africa and Argentina by inflicting defeat on the fearsome outfit.

Scotland have shuffled their pack with Russell recalled to the squad following his omissions against Australia and Fiji, in what is a huge call from head coach Townsend. The mercurial fly-half remains crucial to Scotland’s hopes, while Chris Harris has vowed that the side will “throw the kitchen sink” at the All Blacks in search of a famous and historic victory. Follow live updates from Scotland vs New Zealand, below.