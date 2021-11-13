Gregor Townsend has overseen a strong burst of Scottish form this year (PA Wire)

Scotland are taking on South Africa at Murrayfield hoping to take another huge scalp a week on from their impressive win over Australia. This time though they will need to go up another gear as they face the reigning world champions, and a Springboks side who have not lost to the Scots since 2010, winning their past six encounters.

Gregor Townsend has made four changes to the team which started the win over Australia, with Rufus McLean installed on the wing and Matt Scott given his first start at centre since 2017, while Stuart McInally and Nick Haining come into the pack. Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has made three changes to the side which edged Wales, including full-back Willie le Roux replacing the injured Damian Willemse.

Townsend knows it will be a tough encounter, but believes home advantage could again be key. “We know what to expect from the Springboks in how they play and the physicality they will bring across the team. We have therefore selected a side that we believe can both meet that challenge and give us the platform to impose our game on the opposition. It should be a full-blooded contest and will require an intensity and focus across our 23-man squad for the full 80 minutes.”

Follow all the action below, live, followed by Ireland against New Zealand: