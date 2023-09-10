South Africa v Scotland LIVE: Rugby World Cup build-up and latest updates
South Africa are currently ranked the second best team in the world, but Scotland were confident ahead of the match
South Africa go into the Rugby World Cup as title holders, and fresh off the back of a 30-point victory over New Zealand on the eve of the tournament.
While Ireland are the world number one, South Africa will be looking for back-to-back trophies after they beat England in the final four years ago in Japan.
History does not fall in Scotland’s favour either, the teams have played 28 times since 1906, but Scotland have won just four matches since that first tour. The teams have met twice in Rugby World Cups, with the Springboks winning both, in 1999 and 2015.
If history takes its course again, Scotland may focus on records closer to home, with both Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe looking to close down Stuart Hogg’s record of 27 tries.
How Scotland can overcome cruel luck to thrive at Rugby World Cup
Pessimism can sometimes seem to come a little too naturally to Scottish rugby fans, a certain fatalism worn almost as a badge of honour after too many days of disappointment and dejection, of squandered opportunities and wondering what might have been.
It perhaps feels somewhat appropriate, then, for Gregor Townsend to have assembled perhaps the finest side in the nation’s long rugby history and still know a second successive World Cup pool stage effort is on the cards if the tournament goes to form. Plenty has already been written about the lopsided draw but it feels particularly cruel to the Scots, inarguably among the top five sides in the world but drawn together with two of the four top favourites in the pool.
Townsend’s band of history makers have risen to new heights over these last four years, turning Calcutta Cup hope almost into expectation and building further through these last few months. Top to bottom, the likely 23 that will begin the tournament against South Africa in Marseille contains few clear weaknesses.
South Africa vs Scotland prediction
A close affair in the first half but South Africa will have the stamina in the second to ensure they start their World Cup defence with a hard fought for victory over Scotland.
South Africa 24-15 Scotland
South Africa vs Scotland line-ups
South Africa XV: Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi, Peter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese
Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Willie le Roux
Scotland XV: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey,
Replacements: Dave Cherry, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Ollie Smith
South Africa vs Scotland team news
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is back after recovering from knee surgery in April to be fit in time to lead his country for the World Cup. He made a successful return against Wales last month and is good to go for the tournament. However, the Springboks are without experienced fly-half Handre Pollard (calf injury) and centre Lukhanyo Am (knee) for the tournament as Boks coach Jacques Nienaber makes four changes to the side that dismantled the All Blacks in the warm-ups.
Cheslin Kolbe is on the wing at the expense of Makazole Mapimpi with centres Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel replacing Andre Esterhuizen and the injured Canan Moodie. Jasper Wiese is also named at No 8, with Duane Vermeulen on the bench.
Scotland have strengthened their scrum and made one back-line change from the 33-6 win over Georgia at Murrayfield as Zander Fagerson and Pierre Schoeman take over at prop from WP Nel and Jamie Bhatti respectively, with George Turner in at hooker in place of Dave Cherry. Veteran Richie Gray, who competed at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups but missed out on Japan four years ago, returns in the second row in place of Sam Skinner and former Australia international Jack Dempsey is picked ahead of Matt Fagerson at the base of the scrum
Blair Kinghorn at full back in place of Ollie Smith is the only other change meaning the centre combination of Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu continues.
How to watch South Africa vs Scotland
South Africa take on Scotland at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Sunday 10 September with kick-off at 4:45pm BST.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby World Cup on ITV 1, with coverage on the channel starting from 3.55 pm. The match is also available to online for free via the ITV X website and app.
Darcy Graham passed fit for Scotland in World Cup opener against South Africa
Darcy Graham has been passed fit to start Scotland’s Rugby World Cup opener against South Africa on Sunday after his pre-tournament injury scare.
The 26-year-old Edinburgh wing – seventh on the national team’s all-time scoring list – missed the last warm-up match with a quad strain but, after coming through training in Nice this week, he has now been cleared to play.
Prop Zander Fagerson is also back in the team after being suspended for the last two summer Tests following his red card in the victory at home to France five weeks ago. The Glasgow front-rower goes into the match having played less than an hour of rugby since the end of last season.
Darcy Graham passed fit for Scotland in World Cup opener against South Africa
The Edinburgh wing missed the last warm-up match with a quad strain but is now ready to play.
