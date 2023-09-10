South Africa v Scotland LIVE: Rugby World Cup build-up and latest updates

Scotland take on South Africa in their first game at the Rugby World Cup (Getty Images)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

South Africa go into the Rugby World Cup as title holders, and fresh off the back of a 30-point victory over New Zealand on the eve of the tournament.

While Ireland are the world number one, South Africa will be looking for back-to-back trophies after they beat England in the final four years ago in Japan.

History does not fall in Scotland’s favour either, the teams have played 28 times since 1906, but Scotland have won just four matches since that first tour. The teams have met twice in Rugby World Cups, with the Springboks winning both, in 1999 and 2015.

If history takes its course again, Scotland may focus on records closer to home, with both Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe looking to close down Stuart Hogg’s record of 27 tries.

Follow live score updates, analysis and reaction from the Stade de Marseille below. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds here and the latest Scotland vs South Africa tips here: