Scotland vs Wales LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from Six Nations as visitors seek breakthrough win

Scotland take on Wales in the Six Nations ( PA Archive )

Scotland will be wary of a rapidly-improving Wales as they bid to bounce back from their Calcutta Cup defeat.

Finn Russell’s missed conversion denied the visitors a fifth successive success over the Auld Enemy, and raised tough questions for Gregor Townsend with another Six Nations without significant success beckoning. With France to come on the final weekend, this becomes a crucial encounter to show that progress can still be made for this group and this coaching staff.

For Wales, meanwhile, this feels like a free shot. The rapid, drastic improvements shown in Matt Sherratt’s first game as interim coach have brought the optimism back to Welsh rugby, even if defeat to Ireland extended their long losing runs to 15 games. Sherratt has insisted he has no interest in the role on a full-time basis but another strong showing here would further his reputation and instil further confidence within a young squad in need of positivity. Can they snap the streak?

Follow all of the latest from Murrayfield in our live blog below: