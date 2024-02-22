Six Nations 2024 LIVE: England and Scotland set to announce sides for Calcutta Cup plus Ireland team news
Steve Borthwick will choose his England 23 to face the auld enemy at Murrayfield, with Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi in contention for the No 12 jersey
The third round of the 2024 Six Nations is nearly upon us with a fascinating trio of matches lined up for the weekend as the championship starts to move towards the business end of the competition.
After a well-earned rest week, Ireland look to continue their apparent grand slam procession against a young Wales side who have suffered two narrow defeats, England will also aim to make it three wins from three against a Scotland team still reeling from a heartbreaking loss to France last time out, while Les Bleus take on wooden spoon contenders Italy to round out the weekend.
Thursday afternoon sees three countries set to name their teams as England and Scotland’s line-up for the Calcutta Cup will be revealed and Andy Farrell will announce Ireland’s 23 to square off against Wales – who selected their side earlier this week.
Manu Tuilagi or Ollie Lawrence could return from injury at inside centre for Steve Borthwick’s England, Blair Kinghorn should be fit for Scotland and Ireland will need to replace star full back Hugo Keenan and also have fitness concerns around talismanic No 8 Caelan Doris.
Follow below for today’s team announcements and all the latest news ahead of the third round of matches this weekend:
Caelan Doris and Hugo Keenan face fitness tests as Ireland prepare to face Wales
Ireland back row Caelan Doris is expected to be fully fit to face Wales in the Six Nations, despite sitting out training on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old suffered “bumps and bruises” while captaining his country to a 36-0 win over Italy in round two of the championship.
Full back Hugo Keenan is yet to train after being forced off by a knee injury against the Azzurri on February 11 but will be given a chance to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday afternoon’s match in Dublin.
“Caelan didn’t train and that was the plan at the beginning of the week, just to manage him,” defence coach Simon Easterby told a press conference. “He is probably carrying a few (knocks), but more bumps and bruises.
“I guess he took a few hits against Italy and he’s in a good place but he needs to be managed in a couple of areas. We don’t expect him not to be fully fit for the weekend.”
Key Ireland duo face fitness tests for Wales test
Head coach Andy Farrell is due to name his team on Thursday afternoon
Sam Costelow returns as Wales name team to face Ireland in Six Nations
Fly half Sam Costelow has been recalled to the Wales starting line-up for Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Ireland in Dublin.
The Scarlets number 10 went off because of a neck problem suffered when Wales were beaten 27-26 by opening Six Nations opponents Scotland.
He was replaced by Ioan Lloyd, who started at fly half in the Twickenham appointment with England, but Costelow now returns as a solitary change from that game.
Elsewhere, there are further starts for squad newcomers Cameron Winnett and Alex Mann, while centre George North wins his 120th cap and is only the third Wales player to reach that mark after Alun Wyn Jones and Gethin Jenkins.
Uncapped Cardiff back-row forward Mackenzie Martin, meanwhile, features on the replacements’ bench.
Wales team: 15 Cameron Winnett; 14 Josh Adams, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Rio Dyer; 10 Sam Costelow, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Keiron Assiratti, 4 Dafydd Jenkins (capt), 5 Adam Beard, 6 Alex Mann, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Adam Wainwright
Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Corey Domachowski, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Mackenzie Martin, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Ioan Lloyd, 23 Mason Grady (Cardiff).
Six Nations team news
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s team announcements from the 2024 Six Nations, as well as all the latest news from the championship.
England and Scotland are set to name their sides for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash, while Ireland will also announce their squad for the game against Wales, with their opponents having already selected their team for the fixture.
Stick with us for full live coverage.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies