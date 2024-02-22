✕ Close ‘It’s a first step’: Jamie George hopeful after England's victory against Wales in Six Nations match

The third round of the 2024 Six Nations is nearly upon us with a fascinating trio of matches lined up for the weekend as the championship starts to move towards the business end of the competition.

After a well-earned rest week, Ireland look to continue their apparent grand slam procession against a young Wales side who have suffered two narrow defeats, England will also aim to make it three wins from three against a Scotland team still reeling from a heartbreaking loss to France last time out, while Les Bleus take on wooden spoon contenders Italy to round out the weekend.

Thursday afternoon sees three countries set to name their teams as England and Scotland’s line-up for the Calcutta Cup will be revealed and Andy Farrell will announce Ireland’s 23 to square off against Wales – who selected their side earlier this week.

Manu Tuilagi or Ollie Lawrence could return from injury at inside centre for Steve Borthwick’s England, Blair Kinghorn should be fit for Scotland and Ireland will need to replace star full back Hugo Keenan and also have fitness concerns around talismanic No 8 Caelan Doris.

Follow below for today’s team announcements and all the latest news ahead of the third round of matches this weekend: