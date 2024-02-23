✕ Close ‘It’s a first step’: Jamie George hopeful after England's victory against Wales in Six Nations match

The third round of the 2024 Six Nations is nearly upon us with a fascinating trio of matches lined up for the weekend as the championship starts to move towards the business end of the competition.

After a well-earned rest week, Ireland look to continue their apparent grand slam procession against a young Wales side who have suffered two narrow defeats, England will also aim to make it three wins from three against a Scotland team still reeling from a heartbreaking loss to France last time out, while Les Bleus take on wooden spoon contenders Italy to round out the weekend.

Thursday afternoon saw three countries name their teams as England and Scotland’s line-ups for the Calcutta Cup were revealed and Andy Farrell announced Ireland’s 23 to square off against Wales – who selected their side earlier this week. France and Italy will name their squads for Sunday’s showdown on Friday.

Ollie Lawrence was preferred to Manu Tuilagi after recovering from injury at inside centre for Steve Borthwick’s England, who also sprung a selection shock by dropping star full back Freddie Steward and opting for George Furbank at 15. Meanwhile, Blair Kinghorn is fit again and joined recently-deposed captain Jamie Ritchie in a return to the Scotland XV, as Ireland replaced injured full back Hugo Keenan with Ciaran Frawley

Follow below for all the latest news ahead of the third round of matches this weekend: