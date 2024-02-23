Six Nations 2024 LIVE: England and Scotland prepare for Calcutta Cup as Borthwick springs selection shock
Freddie Steward was stunningly dropped for George Furbank by England head coach Steve Borthwick’ as Ollie Lawrence starts ahead of Manu Tuilagi at inside centre
The third round of the 2024 Six Nations is nearly upon us with a fascinating trio of matches lined up for the weekend as the championship starts to move towards the business end of the competition.
After a well-earned rest week, Ireland look to continue their apparent grand slam procession against a young Wales side who have suffered two narrow defeats, England will also aim to make it three wins from three against a Scotland team still reeling from a heartbreaking loss to France last time out, while Les Bleus take on wooden spoon contenders Italy to round out the weekend.
Thursday afternoon saw three countries name their teams as England and Scotland’s line-ups for the Calcutta Cup were revealed and Andy Farrell announced Ireland’s 23 to square off against Wales – who selected their side earlier this week. France and Italy will name their squads for Sunday’s showdown on Friday.
Ollie Lawrence was preferred to Manu Tuilagi after recovering from injury at inside centre for Steve Borthwick’s England, who also sprung a selection shock by dropping star full back Freddie Steward and opting for George Furbank at 15. Meanwhile, Blair Kinghorn is fit again and joined recently-deposed captain Jamie Ritchie in a return to the Scotland XV, as Ireland replaced injured full back Hugo Keenan with Ciaran Frawley
Follow below for all the latest news ahead of the third round of matches this weekend:
Sam Costelow returns as Wales name team to face Ireland in Six Nations
Fly half Sam Costelow has been recalled to the Wales starting line-up for Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Ireland in Dublin.
The Scarlets number 10 went off because of a neck problem suffered when Wales were beaten 27-26 by opening Six Nations opponents Scotland.
He was replaced by Ioan Lloyd, who started at fly half in the Twickenham appointment with England, but Costelow now returns as a solitary change from that game.
Elsewhere, there are further starts for squad newcomers Cameron Winnett and Alex Mann, while centre George North wins his 120th cap and is only the third Wales player to reach that mark after Alun Wyn Jones and Gethin Jenkins.
Uncapped Cardiff back-row forward Mackenzie Martin, meanwhile, features on the replacements’ bench.
Wales team: 15 Cameron Winnett; 14 Josh Adams, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Rio Dyer; 10 Sam Costelow, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Keiron Assiratti, 4 Dafydd Jenkins (capt), 5 Adam Beard, 6 Alex Mann, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Adam Wainwright
Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Corey Domachowski, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Mackenzie Martin, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Ioan Lloyd, 23 Mason Grady
Ciaran Frawley given chance for Ireland at full back against Wales
Ciaran Frawley will make his first Test start in Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Wales after being selected in place of injured full-back Hugo Keenan.
The versatile 26-year-old won his two previous caps as a replacement, including playing the final four minutes of the championship curtain-raiser away to France.
Keenan has been virtually ever-present in his country’s No 15 jersey during the past three years but will miss Saturday’s match in Dublin due to a knee injury suffered in the round-two victory over Italy.
Head coach Andy Farrell, who has included uncapped Munster prop Oli Jager among the replacements, has made seven personnel changes to his starting XV from the 36-0 win over the Azzurri on February 11.
Jamie Ritchie comes in from the cold for Scotland’s Six Nations showdown with England
Jamie Ritchie has been restored to Scotland’s starting XV for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup showdown with England a fortnight after being dropped from the squad altogether for the Six Nations home defeat by France.
The recently-deposed captain is back in the side as one of three changes made by Gregor Townsend, with experienced duo Blair Kinghorn and Kyle Steyn returning to the back three.
Kyle Rowe, Harry Paterson and Matt Fagerson – all of whom started against Les Bleus – drop out of the squad altogether, with the bench unchanged.
When will France and Italy announce their teams?
We’ve had four team announcements already this week and you maths whizzes out there will be able to work out that means there are two to go...
They’ll come from France and Italy today ahead of their Sunday showdown in Lille. France are lined up to name their side at 10.45am GMT – so about an hour’s time – with Italy to follow later this afternoon.
All eyes on the Azzurri to see if Louis Lynagh – who is the son of Wallabies legend Michael and recently confirmed an impending move from Harlequins to Benetton – is given a first call-up to the matchday 23 by Gonzalo Quesada.
England spring selection surprise as Freddie Steward dropped for George Furbank in Scotland clash
George Furbank is a surprise England starter with Freddie Steward dropped for the Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland.
Furbank is preferred to Steward at full back, with Ollie Lawrence returning to the side from injury for the Six Nations round three fixture.
George Martin is also back in the matchday squad on the bench, while Danny Care wins his 99th England cap as the starting scrum half, but there is no place for a fit-again Manu Tuilagi.
Props Ellis Genge and Dan Cole swap into the starting side instead of Joe Marler and Will Stuart, who drop to the bench.
England team to face Scotland at Murrayfield (4.45pm GMT, Saturday 24 February)
15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)
14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)
13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 59 caps)
12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)
11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 66 caps)
10. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 93 caps)
9. Danny Care (Harlequins, 98 caps)
1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 59 caps)
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 87 caps) – captain
3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 109 caps)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 78 caps)
5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 20 caps)
6. Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, 2 caps)
7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 32 caps)
8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 27 caps)
Replacements:
16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 9 caps)
17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 90 caps)
18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 35 caps)
19. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps)
20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 2 caps)
21. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)
22. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)
23. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap)
Six Nations team news
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the 2024 Six Nations, with all the latest news from the championship.
England and Scotland are preparing for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash, while Ireland and Wales are doing likewise for their showdown. France and Italy will also name their teams today ahead of Sunday’s match.
Stick with us for full live coverage.
