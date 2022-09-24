South Africa vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby Championship build-up and updates as title decided in Durban
The Springboks need to beat the Pumas by 40 points to snatch the Rugby Championship away from the All Blacks
South Africa rugby host Argentina rugby in their final Rugby Championship match with everything still to play for. Heading into the final round, New Zealand sat on top of the table on points difference as South Africa closely followed them with Argentina and Australia on the chase.
The All Blacks’ big 40-14 victory over Wallabies earlier on Saturday means that the Springboks must win by 40 points to snatch the title away from New Zealand.
Last week the Springboks beat Argentina in their own back yard 36-20 and they will be hoping for an even bigger win at home. A concern for South Africa comes in their lack of a fly-half with Handre Pollard injured, Damian Willemse concussed and Elton Janjties out due to mental health reasons.
“It would have been nice to pick Elton, but mental health is a big thing,” said coach Jacques Nienaber. “There would have been too much external pressure on him and from a perspective of humanity, it would have been unfair to bring him back. Elton would have been under too much pressure, and with us the human side comes first.”
The situation sees South Africa turn to Frans Steyn, an experienced player but one who hasn’t started a Test in the No 10 jersey since 2008. See how Steyn and co get on and follow all the action with us below:
Pumas seeking revenge
As Argentina travel to South Africa in the Rugby Championship, Michael Cheika’s side will be seeking revenge.
Last week the Springboks beat Argentina in their own back yard 36-20 and Cheika says it was a poor first half that cost them.
“The first half is one of the worst I remember, we conceded many penalties,” Cheika said. “In the second, we got into the game. It was a missed opportunity, but I will go to South Africa with these same players.
“We were able to gain contact and settle down (in the second half). I think we became strong at times and went back to the basics, to tackle hard.”
South Africa vs Argentina
South Africa vs Argentina
So, we turn our attention to South Africa vs Argentina. Kick-off in Durban is at 4.05pm BST as the Springboks look for a truly remarkable result to snatch the title away from New Zealand.
New Zealand thrash Australia to put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy
New Zealand allowed no room for controversy on Saturday by beating Australia 40-14 at Eden Park, extending their winning streak at Eden Park into a 29th year and moving clear atop the Rugby Championship table.
World champions South Africa still have a chance to take the title later on Saturday but will need to beat Argentina in Durban with a bonus point, and by more than 39 points, to prevent the All Blacks retaining their crown.
The first match between the All Blacks and the Wallabies in Melbourne 10 days ago was made contentious by late time-wasting against Australia that gave New Zealand a scrum from which they scored the winning try.
This time there was no such talking point. The All Blacks scored two tries, including a penalty try, to lead 17-0 by half-time and added three more tries in the second half as Australia paid a heavy price for a lack of discipline.
The Wallabies lost two players to the sin-bin in the first half and conceded the penalty try at a collapsed maul. They have been the most penalised team in the Rugby Championship this season and continued in that vein, allowing passion to rule at times when cool heads were needed.
New Zealand thrash Australia to put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy
New Zealand 40-14 Australia: The All Blacks were rampant to extend their Eden Park record and close in on the title
New Zealand 40-14 Australia
So to clarify, South Africa will need to beat Argentina by 40 points later on to snatch the Rugby Championship away from the All Blacks. Stranger things have happened but that’s a big ask...
New Zealanders will become Pumas fans for a few hours.
That game kicks off at 4.05pm BST and we’ll be covering every second of it.
FULL-TIME! New Zealand 40-14 Australia
And that’s all over! Too easy for New Zealand who dominated and extend their remarkable Eden Park record. The Wallabies haven’t won here since 1986.
They scored three more tries than their opponents to seal the try bonus point and the margin of victory makes things tough for South Africa later as they look to snatch the Rugby Championship title away
TRY! New Zealand 40-14 Australia
80 mins - Lineout sets up the driving maul. Bell’s carry takes them to a couple of metres out and it’s spread left where Koroibete comes back inside with a powerful carry.
On the 10th phase Jordan Petaia comes hard on crash ball and bursts over the line. Late consolation for Australia. Conversion easily added from bang in front
New Zealand 40-7 Australia
79 mins - Solid All Black defence, keeping Australia at arm’s length although they play the ball on the ground. Kick to the corner and Australia can have the last word at least. A lineout just outside of five metres.
New Zealand 40-7 Australia
78 mins - The All Blacks have played well but Australia have been desperately poor. The architects of their own downfall at times.
Final stages at Eden Park. Decent runs by Hodge and Wright take the Wallabies up to halfway.
PENALTY! New Zealand 40-7 Australia
76 mins - The All Blacks earn another penalty, in front of the posts and about five metres outside the 22. No problem for Richie Mo’unga, who slots it. 40 up for the All Blacks
