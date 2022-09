(Getty Images)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

South Africa rugby host Argentina rugby in their final Rugby Championship match with everything still to play for. Heading into the final round, New Zealand sat on top of the table on points difference as South Africa closely followed them with Argentina and Australia on the chase.

The All Blacks’ big 40-14 victory over Wallabies earlier on Saturday means that the Springboks must win by 40 points to snatch the title away from New Zealand.

Last week the Springboks beat Argentina in their own back yard 36-20 and they will be hoping for an even bigger win at home. A concern for South Africa comes in their lack of a fly-half with Handre Pollard injured, Damian Willemse concussed and Elton Janjties out due to mental health reasons.

“It would have been nice to pick Elton, but mental health is a big thing,” said coach Jacques Nienaber. “There would have been too much external pressure on him and from a perspective of humanity, it would have been unfair to bring him back. Elton would have been under too much pressure, and with us the human side comes first.”

The situation sees South Africa turn to Frans Steyn, an experienced player but one who hasn’t started a Test in the No 10 jersey since 2008. See how Steyn and co get on and follow all the action with us below: