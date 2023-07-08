Former England head coach Eddie Jones was re-appointed by Australia in December (Getty Images)

The 2023 Rugby Championship begins as South Africa host Australia in the opener in Pretoria.

The annual southern hemisphere spectacular will this year be held over only three rounds, forming a crucial part of prepartions for this autumn’s World Cup for the four competing nations.

The Wallabies arrive in South Africa back under the guidance of Eddie Jones, installed for a second stint as Australia head coach after being sacked by England last December.

Jones will recognise an opportunity to start well, with South Africa missing several key individuals and trying out a number of new combinations, with Australia looking to build quickly ahead of their autumnal French adventure.

But the Springboks have never been beaten by their visitors in the Gauteng city, and an always intimidating Loftus Versfeld atmosphere should lift the home side.

Argentina welcome New Zealand to Mendoza later on Saturday in round one’s other fixture.

Follow all the live updates from the Rugby Championship below: