The Springboks are in action for the first time in 2025 as South Africa host the Barbarians in Cape Town.

The world champions enjoyed a highly successful 2024, winning the Rugby Championship and showing off their strength in depth on an unbeaten November tour of Europe.

It is an intriguing start to the year for Rassie Erasmus’s side, with this uncapped game and Tests against Italy and Georgia providing an opportunity for the coach to look at the wider options within his squad as he continues to tinker with the Springboks.

They will take on an intriguing Barbarians bunch including a couple of retiring Irish icons, several of those who just missed out on the All Blacks squad and a pair of England exiles.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is South Africa vs the Barbarians?

South Africa vs the Barbarians is due to kick off at 4.10pm BST at DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage from 4pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

Rassie Erasmus has given chances to four uncapped players amidst plenty of experience in a strong South Africa side. Giant tighthead Asenathi Ntlabakanye and explosive flanker Vincent Tshituka both start as they pull on Springboks shirts for the first time, with front-rowers Marnus van der Merwe and Neethling Fouche also set to be used off the bench.

There are familiar faces elsewhere: Jesse Kriel captains the side after injury struck Siya Kolisi in the week, while Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende and Malcolm Marx are among the other stars on show.

The retiring Peter O’Mahony skippers the Barbarians line-up, with fellow old Irish stager Cian Healy joining him in saying farewell. Ex-All Blacks captain Sam Cane joins O’Mahony in the back row and has plenty of Kiwis for company in a side full of New Zealanders young and old.

Mark Telea is an eye-catching inclusion after his omission from Scott Robertson’s latest squad while there is also a significant contingent taken from the Top 14, including lock David Ribbans and centre Joe Marchant, both part of England’s 2023 World Cup squad before moves to France left them ineligible. It’s a six/two bench for the BaaBaas.

Line-ups

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye; 4 Jean Kleyn, 5 Lood de Jager; 6 Marco van Staden, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 8 Jean-Luc du Preez; 9 Morne van den Berg, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel (capt.), 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Aphelele Fassi.

Replacements: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Andre Esterhuizen.

Barbarians XV: 1 Cian Healy, 2 Camille Chat, 3 Paul Alo-Emile; 4 Ruben van Heerden, 5 David Ribbans; 6 Peter O’Mahony (capt.), 7 Sam Cane, 8 Shannon Frizell; 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 10 Josh Jacomb; 11 Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, 12 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 13 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 14 Mark Telea; 15 Melvyn Jaminet.

Replacements: 16 Ricky Riccitelli, 17 Hassane Kolingar, 18 Will Collier, 19 Josh Beehre, 20 Hoskins Sotutu,; 21 Santiago Arata, 22 Joe Marchant; 23 Lachlan Boshier.