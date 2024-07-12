Support truly

Ireland will be hoping to hit back against South Africa as the Six Nations winners battle the world champions once more.

A brutal first Test ended with the Springboks just about surviving a manic finish in Pretoria in their post-World Cup homecoming.

The series now shifts south off the Highveld and down to the Natal coast with Durban the venue for the second half of the two-match affair.

Andy Farrell and his side will be seeking one big final push as they reach the end of a long, arduous season of ups and downs.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is South Africa vs Ireland?

The second Test is due to kick off at 4.05pm BST on Saturday 13 July at in Durban.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channel from 3.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Rassie Erasmus is able to name the most experienced Springboks side in history as the South Africa coach sticks with an unchanged matchday 23. Six forwards are again included among the replacements after making a decisive impact in the first Test.

Ireland are without Craig Casey after the worrying incident involving the scrum half in Pretoria, while Dan Sheehan’s suspected ACL tear is likely to rule him out until next year. Bundee Aki’s shoulder injury has given Andy Farrell more reason to fret, though Garry Ringrose impressed off the bench last week and unites with long-time centre partner Robbie Henshaw.

Caelan Doris captains the side with Peter O’Mahony only on the bench as Tadhg Beirne moves into the back row. Lock James Ryan, scrum half Conor Murray and hooker Ronan Kelleher are brought in to the starting side.

Line-ups

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert; 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Kwagga Smith; 9 Faf de Klerk, 10 Handre Pollard; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Willie le Roux.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Marco van Staden; 22 Grant Williams, 23 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (capt.); 9 Conor Murray, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Calvin Nash; 15 Jamie Osborne.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Ryan Baird, 20 Peter O’Mahony; 21 Caolin Blade, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Stuart McCloskey.

Odds

South Africa win 6/19

Draw 33/1

Ireland win 7/2

Prediction

South Africa 30-26 Ireland

