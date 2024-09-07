Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

New Zealand will look to hit back and keep their Rugby Championship hopes alive in the second of back-to-back meetings with South Africa.

The Springboks emerged victorious in Johannesburg last weekend as Grant Williams’ late try capped a captivating comeback and sealed a narrow 31-27 win.

The All Blacks had appeared in control at 27-17 ahead during the second half, but another final quarter collapse is reason for concern for Scott Robertson after similar failings in their defeat to Argentina at the start of the tournament.

The two sides swap the Highveld for the Cape Town coast as they again renew one of rugby’s most storied rivalries.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

South Africa vs New Zealand is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Saturday 7 September at Cape Town Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Mix, with coverage starting at 3.50pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the match via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Rassie Erasmus recalls Handre Pollard and Willie le Roux to the starting Springboks’ side, while Siya Kolisi is passed fit despite fracturing his nose in last week’s win. Canan Moodie returns on the wing with Kurt-Lee Arendse dealing with concussion, and Eben Etzebeth moves to within a cap of Victor Matfield’s record tally.

Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara drop to the bench for the All Blacks as Scott Robertson looks to match the impact of the Springboks’ replacements. Will Jordan takes Barrett’s place at full-back with Sevu Reece brought in on the wing. With Ethan Blackadder ruled out due to a hamstring injury, Wallace Sititi joins Sam Cane and Ardie Savea in the back row.

Line-ups

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Grant Williams, 10 Handre Pollard; 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Canan Moodie; 15 Willie le Roux.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Kwagga Smith, 20 Elrigh Louw; 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23 Lukhanyo Am.

New Zealand XV: 1 Tamaiti Williams, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Tupou Vaa’i; 6 Wallace Sititi, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 Cortez Ratima, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Mark Tele’a, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Sevu Reece; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Sam Darry, 20 Luke Jacobson; 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Beauden Barrett.

Odds

South Africa win 4/7

Draw 25/1

New Zealand win 9/5

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

South Africa 27-30 New Zealand

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.