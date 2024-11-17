Wales vs Australia LIVE rugby: Latest updates as hosts continue hunt for first win of the year
Warren Gatland’s hosts are hoping to avoid an 11th successive defeat
Wales must avoid defeat against Australia to spare themselves from their worst losing run in history with Warren Gatland’s side still searching for a first win of 2024.
Gatland has faced calls to quit from a number of his former players as scrutiny grows on his coaching of a young side that looked short of confidence and calm against Fiji. While the New Zealander would appear to retain the backing of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), the prospect of a winless year is a real one with only South Africa to come after this fixture
The Wallabies secured a 2-0 series victory when these two met on Australian soil in July and are bouncing in to Cardiff on the back of a helter-skelter win against England in their Autumn Nations Series opener. Joe Schmidt is a familiar foe of Gatland’s from his time with Ireland and has freshened up his side as he looks to prolong the pain for his old rival.
Follow all of the latest from the Principality Stadium in our live blog below:
The game needs superstars – Warren Gatland talks up Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii may only be on the bench today for Australia, but Warren Gatland was one of many mightily impressed by the code hopper’s rugby union debut at Twickenham last weekend.
The game needs superstars – Warren Gatland talks up Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
The former rugby league player starred in the victory over England.
Will Skelton and Allan Alaalatoa among Wallabies returnees
Australia lock Will Skelton and prop Allan Alaalatoa return to the starting line-up to face Wales as new centre Joseph Suaalii drops to the bench for the clash in Cardiff on Sunday.
Australia are looking to build on their 42-37 victory over England at Twickenham as they go up against a Welsh side who have lost 10 matches in a row and who they beat twice on home soil in July.
Captain for this week Alaalatoa comes into the side for Taniela Tupou, while Skelton replaces Jeremy Williams.
Wales dealt major injury blow as Tomos Williams ruled out of Australia clash
Scrum half Tomos Williams will miss Wales’ Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia on Sunday.
Williams suffered a shoulder injury during the 24-19 defeat against Fiji, which equalled a record run of 10 successive Test match defeats.
Gloucester number nine Williams is replaced by Ellis Bevan, while Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan will make his first Test start since the 2023 World Cup.
Morgan last featured in a Wales Test line-up against World Cup quarter-final opponents Argentina 13 months ago, before knee and hamstring injuries sidelined him for last season’s Six Nations and the summer tour to Australia.
Wales dealt major injury blow as Tomos Williams ruled out of Australia clash
Ellis Bevan will take over at scrum half as Wales strive to avoid a record 11th successive Test defeat.
Warren Gatland ‘didn’t think there’d be this much pain’ in Wales rebuild process
Warren Gatland says he would probably head to the beach with a glass of wine “away from some of the pressure” if it was decided he should not continue in his role as Wales head coach.
Wales have lost their last 10 Test matches and are without a Test win since the 2023 World Cup.
Defeat against in-form Autumn Nations Series opponents Australia would inflict a record run of bad results on them, eclipsing the current sequence and that of 2002 and 2003 under Gatland’s fellow New Zealander Steve Hansen.
Warren Gatland ‘didn’t think there’d be this much pain’ in Wales rebuild process
Wales are without a Test victory since the 2023 World Cup.
Wales vs Australia LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of the Autumn Nations Series clash between Wales and Australia.
Warren Gatland’s hosts are in desperate need of a win, Wales still without a victory in 2024 and bidding to avoid the ignominy of a worst losing run in the side’s history. Can they end their streak against a Wallabies team riding high after a thrilling win over England?
Kick off is at 4.10pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments