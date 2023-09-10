Wales v Fiji LIVE: Rugby World Cup build-up and latest updates
Wales will want to put recent form behind them ahead of World Cup opener against Fiji
Warren Gatland might be about to start his fifth World Cup as a coach, but that makes the task no less daunting, especially when Fiji sit above Wales in the world rankings.
Wales were boosted on the eve of the tournament, with two successive victories over England, both at Twickenham and Cardiff, in the warm-ups. It will not be an unfamiliar foe though, the sides have met in the last four tournaments, with Wales winning the last three.
In his second spell as Wales manager, Gatland has lost six of the eight Test matches, a far from enviable record before their first game in the biggest tournament, with headlines earlier in the year dominated by financial issues in Welsh professional rugby and player contractual problems that almost led to a strike.
Follow live score updates, analysis and reaction from the Stade de Marseille below.
Wales vs Fiji team news
Wales co-captain Dewi Lake doesn’t make the cut after recovering from a recent injury meaning Jac Morgan will lead the team on his own and Ryan Elias starts at hooker. Warren Gatland has named a dangerous-looking backline while Taulupe Faletau starts at No 8 despite missing all the warm-up games.
Fiji have named Teti Tela to start at fly half in the absence of the injured Caleb Muntz, who suffered a knee injury in training and was forced to withdraw from the squad. Muntz had been a talisman in recent games and the 32-year-old Tela will have a big task to match his impact.
The centre pairing of Semi Radradra and captain Waisea Nayacalevu will pose a serious test to the Welsh midfield, while the experienced Frank Lomani starts at scrum half and winger Selestino Ravutaumada will hope to reprise the electric running that took England apart in Fiji’s maiden victory over them last month.
How to watch Wales vs Fiji?
Wales vs Fiji is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 10 September at the Stade de Bordeaux.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby World Cup on ITV 1, with coverage on the channel starting from 7.15 pm. The match is also available to online for free via the ITV X website and app.
Wales on alert to Fiji threat
Wales have been put on alert to expect “lightning bolts” in their Rugby World Cup opener against Fiji on Sunday.
It is the fifth-successive tournament for Wales and Fiji to meet, with Warren Gatland’s team on a run of three-consecutive wins.
Fiji, though, dumped Wales out of the 2007 World Cup following a thrilling clash in Nantes, while four years ago they led by 10 points before Wales recovered to prevail 29-17.
Fiji have improved their set-piece play considerably under head coach Simon Raiwalui, a dazzling running and off-loading game remains central to their outlook.
