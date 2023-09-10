Wales v Fiji LIVE: Rugby World Cup build-up and latest updates

✕ Close Wales wary ahead of Rugby World Cup

Warren Gatland might be about to start his fifth World Cup as a coach, but that makes the task no less daunting, especially when Fiji sit above Wales in the world rankings.

Wales were boosted on the eve of the tournament, with two successive victories over England, both at Twickenham and Cardiff, in the warm-ups. It will not be an unfamiliar foe though, the sides have met in the last four tournaments, with Wales winning the last three.

In his second spell as Wales manager, Gatland has lost six of the eight Test matches, a far from enviable record before their first game in the biggest tournament, with headlines earlier in the year dominated by financial issues in Welsh professional rugby and player contractual problems that almost led to a strike.

