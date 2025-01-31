France vs Wales LIVE rugby: Six Nations build-up and latest updates from opening match of 2025 championship

✕ Close England head coach Steve Borthwick previews Six Nations at launch in Rome

France and Wales kick off the Six Nations under the Friday night lights in Paris as another thrilling edition of rugby’s greatest annual championship begins.

Warren Gatland’s side are winless since the 2023 World Cup having gone the entirety of 2024 without Test success, and face a tough opening task in a tournament that their head coach begins under pressure. A callow squad has been bolstered somewhat by some veteran returnees but doubts remain if they have the pieces in place to challenge a French side targeting the title.

The hosts welcome back captain Antoine Dupont after his absence was keenly felt last year as he chased, and eventually achieved, sevens gold at Paris 2024. With Romain Ntamack, Gregory Alldritt, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and the rest, Fabien Galthie again boasts a potent combination as his side seek just a second tournament triumph since 2010.

Follow all of the action from the opening clash at the Stade de France in our live blog below: