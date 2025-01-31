France vs Wales LIVE rugby: Six Nations build-up and latest updates from opening match of 2025 championship
After a winless 2024, Wales face a tall task of the opening night of the tournament as they take on favourites France in Paris
France and Wales kick off the Six Nations under the Friday night lights in Paris as another thrilling edition of rugby’s greatest annual championship begins.
Warren Gatland’s side are winless since the 2023 World Cup having gone the entirety of 2024 without Test success, and face a tough opening task in a tournament that their head coach begins under pressure. A callow squad has been bolstered somewhat by some veteran returnees but doubts remain if they have the pieces in place to challenge a French side targeting the title.
The hosts welcome back captain Antoine Dupont after his absence was keenly felt last year as he chased, and eventually achieved, sevens gold at Paris 2024. With Romain Ntamack, Gregory Alldritt, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and the rest, Fabien Galthie again boasts a potent combination as his side seek just a second tournament triumph since 2010.
Follow all of the action from the opening clash at the Stade de France in our live blog below:
The challenges standing between Ireland and Six Nations history
Ireland are on the hunt for an unprecedented three-peat - but a few key challenges stand in their way, as Michael Cooke explores:
As current Six Nations champions Ireland prepare for England this weekend, Michael Cooke analyses how interim boss Simon Easterby can retain momentum to pull off a historic third successive Six Nations crown
Six Nations stands as a rare shining light amid rugby's turmoil
Rugby continues to grapple with a great many issues, but this wonderful old championship isn’t one of them. Harry Latham-Coyle sets the scene for a tournament that appears set to thrill once again...
Rugby’s greatest championship has proved more competitive than ever over the last few years – who will triumph as the modern-day gladiators step back into the amphitheatre? Harry Latham-Coyle looks ahead to a tournament that again looks set to thrill
France vs Wales LIVE
It’s here! The Six Nations begins with a Friday night clash in the City of Light, Paris sure to be popping as France open their title tilt against a wounded Wales. Kick off is at 8.15pm GMT.
